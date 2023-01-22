Songzio FW23 ‘Reflexion’ Paris Fashion Week

Songzio’s 23FW collection, titled ‘reflexion’, captures the coexisting dualities in human soul. Sometimes visible, yet sometimes invisible, this collection brings out the perplex senses and emotions that coexist within us. This collection is a self reflection of who we are and who we appear to be.

This collection is a portrait of a boy gladiator: heart and spirit of a gladiator yet in reflection, a delicate appearance. The very composed and orderly pieces such as the armor-like pleated jackets, wide plackets in the shape of breastplates, and skirt pants inspired by roman skirts emanate a gladiator-like appearance. However, behind the multi layered garments, the disorderly asymmetrical drapes, and silhouettes, while carefully constructed, represent the heart in chaos.

Songzio

This season’s central artwork titled ‘reflexion’ -image of a young boy in self reflection- is subtly present throughout the collection, applied from songzio’s atelier through embroidery and gradation silk screen.

The double layered pieces, some in one piece, and some in two detachable pieces, represent the idea of duality. Heavy in stillness, yet fluid in motion, these layered pieces converge very different textures and designs into one single harmonious piece.

Entirely hand made from Songzio’s ateliers in Seoul, this collection stresses on the savoir-faire of Songzio house. From the original artwork, bold and asymmetrical drapes, deep pleats and folds, meticulous embroideries to hand painted leather & jersey, the touch of hand plays an important role in developing this self reflective collection.

Dominated by black and brown hues with strokes of turquoise and lime green, this collection is noted for its heavy use of vegan leather, aluminum coated leather, and metallic fabrics to create a dual appearance: antique yet futuristic, rough yet refined, dark yet gleaming.

