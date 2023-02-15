FWO
Snow Xue Gao Fall/Winter 2023 New York Fashion Week Presentation

Snow Xue Gao showcases her newest signature collection in eye-catching fashion in her flagship store on Bowery. Taking inspiration from the ‘60s, Snow compliments her latest collection with models donned in bright-colored eye-shadow and heavy, voluminous hair. These specific pairings pay ode to a time period when women protested and fought for equal rights, fair pay, and against domestic abuse in the household which is an ongoing problem that still affect women to this day.

Featuring a variety of asymmetrical and color-blocking silk dresses with bright bold prints, it can provide a flamboyant and unique addition to anyone’s wardrobe. These playful silhouettes can be worn casually during the day in an office, walking down the street to get some groceries, or getting Sunday brunch with a group of friends. Now more than ever, Snow’s diligence and efforts in her eponymous label shows ambitious women that they too can create their own business and thrive today. Gao’s mission and purpose is to motivate young and aspiring women to also venture and explore their own passion and convert it to a successful career that is fulfilling and liberating.

Snow Xue Gao

Snow’s career outlook after opening her flagship store is improving but starting a family was a personal and lifelong goal that will slowly be realized after recently tying the knot earlier this year with her fiancé. She has been deeply reflective on her journey that brought her to the United States from her hometown in Beijing. She had to take nothing for granted and seized the opportunity to make an impact in the industry starting as a student in Parsons studying for a MFA in fashion design. She fell in love with the culture and ultimately met her future husband and partner in New York which cemented her affinity here.

Credits
Creative Director: Snow Xue Gao
Show Producer: Matthew Liu
Hair Team: Beautick, leading by Anna Smith
Make-Up Team: Marcello Costa
Photographer: Ni Ouyang

Sponsors:
Shoes: Dr Martens
Hair: L'Oreal Professionnel Pairs
Drink: Lunar

