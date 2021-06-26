SLS South Beach to Host Miami Swim Week The Shows 2021 powered by DCSW

DC Swim Week’s Miami Swim Week will debut 2022 swim and resort-wear collections on the unmatched luxury hotel’s expansive pool deck

DC Swim Week’s in-person Miami Swim Week Shows are returning July 8th-11th to SLS South Beach with an exclusive VIP audience. The Miami Swim Week hub will be at SLS South Beach and will host 50 runway shows and in-person lifestyle trade events. Brand activations and programming throughout Miami Swim Week will be held at Villa Contenta, Casa Faena, Axel Hotel, Hyde Beach and Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM).

The Shows

This Season, The Shows welcome 40 plus designers from around the world and will unveil their Spring Summer 2022 collections at Swim Week. You can expect to see several emerging designers entering into our growth platform “The Genesis Shows” along with well-known designers Such as Supermodel Swimwear, Banana Moon, Livia Monte-Carlo, Bikini Beach Australia, RELLECIGA, Coastal Clothing,Istituto Marangoni Miami student showcase are among many others. Check out the designer schedule HERE.

Swim Lab MIA– (Miami’s First swim and resort wear showroom with an exclusive partnership with Isitituto Marangoni Miami). Designers attending Miami Swim Week will get a sneak peak of the Swim Lab MIA Showroom. Our mission is to incubate new and established independent designers in a well-sorted curation setting where a collection of samples will be displayed. The showroom is open during Swim Week by invitation only. from 11am-5pm by appointment only to Fashion Industry individuals not limited to Buyers, Retailers, Stylists, Fashion Photographers, Publications and PR agencies. Our team’s committed to empower student and champion internships in all things fashion.

Innovation through Technology

Miami Swim Week is a driving force in the fashion technology space that promotes experiential events, trade and promotion for independent designers by championing sustainability during live events. We are implementing several technology solutions for the betterment of the fashion industry and you will get a glimpse of our exclusive smart technology collaborations during Swim Week.

Runway Buy is a shoppable video technology company based in New York City. Runway Buy is a platform built specifically for the Fashion Industry to help leverage the power of video by making it directly shoppable. They specialize in interactive video content through live stream or pre-recorded videos. Runway Buy provides Live Video Shopping via our cloud-based marketplace, driving customer engagement and online sales for fashion designers, brands, and boutiques..

Shop the Collections by downloading the App today.

Live AR Events is the official immersive technology partner of Miami Swim Week Shows and the producers of our augmented reality experience with wearable glasses. When you feel the future, then you are more likely to take action and be an agent for positive change. At Miami Swim Week, join us for a VIP show and watch animated augmented reality scenes on our 3-D fashion runway. Come see the future of fashion and how we are making a difference to treat Mother Nature the right way. Live AR Events gets you thinking more deeply about our shared responsibility to ethically manufactured clothing materials that do not damage our precious Miami waterways.”

Miami Swim Week Digital hub: With exclusive partnerships with Shutterstock, Getty images, Amazon video and Hulu, we are able to bring our media distribution to millions of audiences around the world. Our Production team will livestream all shows real-time in 4k to millions of audiences around the world in real time.

Red carpet and after shows

Miami Swim Week wouldn’t be complete without some celebrity sightings from the front row and the red carpet. At Miami Swim Week, the itinerary is never lacking and after a day of shows, there is an abundance of parties to attend. This season it seems like everyone is in the mood to dance the night away and celebrate fashion and diversity. We are bringing the After-show parties to HYDE Beach (South Beach) from July 8th -11th 9pm – Close. Expect to experience live performances, live DJs. In addition to the runway shows, guests can enjoy an art activation by art curators Tom Franco, Alan Chin, Ray Olive Bacoy, and Zhubin Rahbar represent a collaborative art group coming from California. They are visual artists known for their mixed media live art making, vibrant colors, cosmic humor, and community vibes.

Miami Swim Week Shows Designer Schedule

Tuesday July 6th – 12pm – 5pm Miami Swim Week Model bash at Villa Contenta (private event)

Tuesday July 6th 6pm- 8pm Ultramarine, Fashion Arts Summer Exhibition FIDA x Istituto Marangoni Miami— Private View

Wednesdays July 7th – 7pm Miami Swim Week Designer Reception at Casa Faena (Private Event)

Thursday July 8th

2pm- 5pm Splash Lounge – Katsuya SLS South Beach

7pm – 11pm Miami Swim Week Shows

· featuring Sustainable brand Supermodel Swim wear

· “The Genesis Show” Emerging Brand showcase

11pm -Close “Beach Babes” After party at Hyde

Friday July 9th

2pm- 5pm Splash Lounge Katsuya SLS South Beach

7pm – 11pm Miami Swim Week Shows

· featuring Sustainable brand Jalu Swimwear

· Miami Swim Week Collective Shows

11pm -Close “House of Love” After party at Hyde

Saturday July 10th

7pm – 11pm Miami Swim Week Shows

· Miami Swim Week Collective Shows

10:30pm -12am – After show Reception

Sunday July 11th

7pm – 11pm Miami Swim Week Shows

· Male Designer Showcase

· Istituto Marangoni Miami Student Designer Showcase

11pm – Miami Swim Week After Party “ Night Swim”

Deemed Green

Since its inception, the annual trade events in Miami provide one of the largest gatherings of top designers and innovators in Swimwear and Resort-wear fashion, Beauty and Lifestyle industries. “Miami Swim week Shows has taken a major step in pioneering and adopting sustainable practices by not only supporting eco-fashion designers but also conducting business all things waste- Free. Our social initiatives in supporting environmental causes and education through innovating technology make us a forward thinking global partner in fighting climate change” says Founder and CEO Moh Ducis

