Slovak Fashion Council Presents Fashion Scout X Lone Design Club

The Slovak Fashion Council presented with Fashion Scout X Lone Design Club to debut “WHO AM I? Fashion Quest for Authentic Self” on Sunday 20th February between 12:30PM-14:00PM which tackled the topic of identity crisis through a unique presentation featuring emerging designers FAMALE and Sofia Tureková.



Slovak Fashion Council Presents Fashion Scout X Lone Design Club

Sofia Tureková

| @sof.t_

www.sofiaturekova.com

Slovak-born, London-based designer Sofia Tureková graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2021. Her designs have shown at NYFW, the V&A, and more. The designer’s practice is driven by an amalgamation of critical theory, historical sources of craftsmanship and contemporary art influences whilst exploring a hybrid combination of experimental sculpture, innovative 3D draping, and new narrative design. With an intricate focus on construction and fabrication, her signature silhouettes, draw inspiration from her former folklore dancing background. Her graduate collection ‘(p)Laced’ was recognised by leading Fashion Magazines and shortly after, The SFC.

FAMALE

| @famale.official

www.famaleofficial.com

FAMALE is a brand created by Petra Famlerova to send a message to the world through her collections. The inspiration always comes from humanity and its flaws, focusing on the various problems in our world’s system, be it is social, political or environmental. The clothes reflect the wearer’s values and personality, communicating through prints and knits with a strong visual message. The name FAMALE stands for both male and female, whilst hinting at the designer’s surname. The collections are gender neutral and can be worn by everyone. FAMALE stands for family as you should feel like you belong to the brand as well.

##

Learn More

@sof.t_

sofiaturekova.com

@famale.official

famaleofficial.com

With love,

FWO