Sinesia Karol Celebrates 10th Anniversary At Paraiso Miami Beach 2022

The Brazilian swimwear designer is back with a brand-new collection inspired by her garden

Sinesia Karol will launch her Resort 2023 “Garden Collection” on Friday, July 15 at 8:00 p.m. at PARAISO Tent at The Collins Park, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139.

The inspiration for the new collection is of Sinesia’s own garden and consists of 75 designs and vibrant floral swimsuit prints, incorporating the lightest silks and chiffon for warm climate looks and the softest fabrics in beachwear. Some pieces are made with macramé, a popular sustainable textile.

The Sinesia Karol collection is for the jet-setter who loves vibrant colors, spontaneous adventure and natural beauty, who appreciates quality and is willing to invest in exceptional, one-of-a-kind styles.

You can go seamlessly from the beach to dinner in Sinesia Karol, a beach and swimwear line that celebrates women, their bodies and impeccable taste in couture fashion.

“In addition to being a universal symbol of femininity a language of flowers is everything to me in this collection. I like gardening. It’s a place where I find myself when I need to lose myself. My collection like my garden is the most beautiful masterpiece. From there, my inspiration blossoms for its own joy and became a reality on my exclusive prints,” says Karol.



Sinesia Karol

In addition to using the finest fabrics, Karol is known for her precision in the fit and cut of the swimwear. A testament to the quality of the collection was confirmed with the signing of the luxurious department store, Bergdorf Goodman, in 2012. Sinesia Karol is also in Saks Fifth Avenue, Under the Board Walk and has international stores, Salt Water in Greece and Fashion Jardim in Dubai. Retail bikini prices starting at $290 and capping at $368; one pieces range from $230 to $299; and cover ups range from $184 to $575.

About Sinesia Karol

Sinesia Karol was born on the island beach town of Vitoria, Brazil. In 1990 Sinesia immigrated to the United States and finished her degree receiving a B.A. with high honors at Pine Manor College. In January 2012 Sinesia decided to launch her self-entitled collection of swimwear, Sinesia Karol Swimwear, where she is Founder and Creative Director. Sinesia focused on both the couture design and exquisite execution of product. Paying close attention to only the finest qualities of lycra, silks and chiffons, she debuted a beach and swimwear line that celebrated women, their bodies and impeccable taste in couture fashion. www.sinesiakarol.com. For credentials: Press/media, buyers, fashion stylists, and other industry professionals can register HERE to receive credentials for this year’s events.

