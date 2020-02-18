Simonetta Lein: Taking Over the Planet By Storm

Top 100 Fashion Influencer, Super Model, Actress, author, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and a world of other endeavors, Simonetta Lein is taking over the planet. She puts her heart and soul into all that she does until her focus becomes accomplished. Seen at Red Carpet events, with a massive social media presence the Italian born inspiration has manifested a miracle in the short time she has called Philadelphia her home.

Following her appearances on BOLD TV, she has just come off New York Fashion Week where she was lead model for international designer Stevie Boi’s Collection: SK8T. The Urban collection found Simonetta Lein amidst a new experience and dressed as someone from the pages of Vogue Magazine. Stevie Boi is recognized for his outrageous sunglasses worn by Beyoncé, Elton John, Madonna, Lady Gaga, and others as well as his unique and androgynous clothing designs, always with a twist.



This coming weekend Lein will be featured on “Profiles With Mickey Burns”, the popular celebrity interviewer who has had conversations with artists including: Joan Rivers, Joan Collins, Smokey Robinson, Dick Cavett, Fred Schneider, Mary Wells, and a host of others. The show will air this Saturday February 22nd, @ 11:00PM, Sunday February 23 @ 7:30 PM, and Tuesday February 25 @ 3:00AM on channel 25 NYC Media Network with an audience of 20 million.

Q: What or whom inspires you most on your journey?

My husband, my family, my friends in and out of social media who support me every day, and show me how they struggle but still manage to get things done. My paternal grandfather, who told me to study as his ability to read and write saved his life during the Second World War. I don’t take anything for granted. Both of my grandparents were in concentration camps and they survived, and my grandmothers were home alone not knowing if their husbands would ever come back. It is thanks to them that I am here. I look at the stars sometimes and ask myself if I am making them proud.

Q: If you didn’t choose the career you chose what would have been your second choice?

I am also a counselor. My mother is a psychotherapist and my father is a medical doctor. They taught me how to care about others. I figured this public career of mine is a way to heal so many more people, empowering them and showing them that everything is possible. I also worked with patients and I liked the process of seeing people who were suffering become happy again. My ultimate goal is to bring more happiness, as the world needs more happy people.

Q: What celebrity do you admire most and why?

I like Jennifer Lopez. Her Super Bowl exhibition with Shakira showed me how talented women can get things done. She sings, dances, acts, and she is kind and beautiful even at 50 years old. Also, I loved how she supported her home country of Puerto Rico, showing love and compassion for who is suffering. Such a girl boss.

Q: If someone wrote the soundtrack of your life what songs would be on it and why?

“Let It Be” by the Beatles, “The Village Green Preservation Society” by the Kinks, “Where Do The Children Play” by Cat Stevens, “Born To Run” by Bruce Springsteen, “I’m a Believer” by The Monkees, “Hallelujah” by Jeff Buckley, “Blowing In The Wind” by Bob Dylan, and “Redemption Song” by Bob Marley.

“Let It Be” because I have faith, and I have learned how to let things go in the hands of God. “The Village Green Preservation Society” because I am an old soul who loves all the beauty and values humans have created, and want to preserve the good things of humanity. “Where Do The Children Play” as I care about the future and ask myself that question all the time while I am wondering if God will bless me enough to become a mother. “Born To Run” because baby, I was born to run. “I’m a Believer” as I am, and also because fun fact, my husband’s uncle lived in the Monkees’ house and raised a family there. “Hallelujah” just because brings tears to my eyes and gets me connected to God. “Blowing in The Wind” as I feel the power to let it go and surrender. “Redemption Song” as it speaks so much truth and makes me think every time I listen to it.

Q: What do you like best about modeling?

Modeling to me is interpreting. I have learned how to have fun and play with it. It makes me feel beautiful and powerful. I love to create through the designer’s creations and I want to show all women out there how beautiful they are when they are connected with their feminine powerful side and energy.

Q: In your opinion what will be trending next in the world of fashion?

Sustainability is the next big trend. Planet Earth needs us and fashion can lead the way in showing creativity, while using new eco-friendly materials, recycled objects and creating products that can make us feel good. We have to be more aligned with nature and respect our Mother Earth. Fashion is going in that direction.

Q: If you could choose two fashion designers as your parents who would they be and why?

Gloria Vanderbilt could be my mother, because she was a-vanguard woman, and brought a masculine item as jeans to fit a woman body in a feminine way. Nowadays it seems just normal, but back then it was a huge revolution.

My mom should be for sure a non-conventional woman.

Giorgio Armani could be my father, as his classic designs are timeless and shows the world that being classy is a true statement and value.

Q: You’re a new color to a box of 64 crayons, what color are you and why?

Gold, as it represents the ultimate light and perfection, together with silver. The two sides of the Sun and the Moon.

Q: You are a glass of water are you half empty or half full, why?

Half full for sure, and I am refillable every time. I see abundance out there, so even in hard moments I know I can always find a way to fill up my glass totally.

Q: Why is it important for you to be an influencer?

I think there is a need in society of good examples, I am trying my best to impact people’s lives in a positive way. I like to think of my followers as my extended family and I strive to make them proud every day and to encourage them. I fight for my fellow women and girls out there and I have learned along the way how queens support each other and how kings can protect them. Let’s continue all to influence the world with kindness.

