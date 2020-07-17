Top model, celebrity TV personality, and influencer Simonetta Lein on the future of fashion

Supermodel, fashion influencer, actress, philanthropist, and publication contributor, Simonetta Lein is now a television host on BOLD TV. Constantly busy capturing people with her effervescence, charisma, and approachability, Lein has recently made it to the official 2020 list of the “Top Power Women in the World,” as seen in USA Today.

Rising above adversities, Lein is recognized as one of the top five influencers on the planet and continues to empower women through her advice and success. Through the crazy climate of today’s society, she continues to run “The Simonetta Lein Show” on Bold TV, which is an Al Roker production. She’s interviewed celebrities such as Sean Kanan, Kim Sledge, Kevin Sorbo, and many others on her show. She also recently interviewed our very own editor-in-chief, Pablo Starr, to talk about the future of fashion.



Simonetta Lein

“The world, as we knew it has totally changed. The fashion world will have to adapt, as well. I am a big fan of innovation as it brings true art out of people. The art of getting by and juggling through adversities often takes out of us the best genius mentality; history teaches us that. Maybe fashion shows via remote runways will be possible, where everyone will feel they can participate and not only the industry members. I see the possibility of holograms becoming more and more popular; fashion shows filmed prior and blasted on social media, where these platforms will be even more so a great outlet for fashion,” shared Simonetta Lein.

juggling through adversities often brings out our genius

The Italian-born entrepreneur also runs her own company called Ausonia Partners LLC, one of the fastest-growing INC 5000 companies of today. Simonetta follows her passions and envisions her dreams until they come true, while she touches and enchants everyone she meets with her authenticity and charm. However, although her life is absorbed, Lein still finds time to enjoy a celebrated photo shoot.

Credits

Production manager Raphael Anthony Amabile of Ausonia Partners LLC

Photographer Nicole Tienken @nicole.tienken.photo

Makeup Artist Staci Hardy @blumahogany

Hairstylist @aronstyle

Hair Colorist Kristin Jewell @jewello_

Designers:

Stevie Boi @sbshades

@mirimari_fashion @sofiankaofficial via @theconfessionalshowroom

##

Learn More

simonettalein.com

With love,

FWO