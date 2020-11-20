Seecaas Partners with Amazon’s The Pack for “Packed Weekend”

Events and Location Details at PackedWeekend.com

Ballet flat brand Seecaas is partnering with Amazon Prime for the release of The Pack with an influencer campaign promoting the “Packed Weekend” and a charitable donation to a furry friendly charity for every pair sold throughout the event.

To celebrate the premiere of The Pack on November 20th, Amazon Prime Video has created the ultimate holiday for dogs and the people who love them: an extraordinary PACKED WEEKEND, offering one-of-a-kind, pup-centric experiences. This global celebration, running Friday, November 20th through Sunday, November 22nd, invites everyone and their pets to experience pampering, exciting activities, and a way to help support charities.

PACKED WEEKEND will offer one-of-a-kind, pup-centric experiences

Beginning Friday, November 20th, local businesses in select cities around the world will offer giveaways, discounted or free services, surprise pup-grades, and gifts with purchase throughout PACKED WEEKEND!

Be on the lookout in your neighborhood shops, retailers and other locations for enter-to-win opportunities, free treats like “pup-patties” and “pupuccinos” at local restaurants and coffee houses, free grooming services and other perks! To complete this jam-PACKED WEEKEND, Prime Video will be hosting dog-friendly viewing parties of The Pack in cities including Denver, Dallas and Washington D.C. Check out the above and even more delights in all participating cities: Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Washington D.C., Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, Phoenix, Denver, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Toronto, London and Paris.

The fun continues with the PACK WALK CHALLENGE, an opportunity to get moving with your pup. Starting Friday, November 20th, use MapMyFitness or MyFitnessPal apps from Under Armour to participate in “20 Workouts in 30 Days” or “30 Miles in 30 Days” (depending on the app) to help us achieve the largest global pack walk ever, while helping you and your pet stay healthy and strong! During the course of the PACK WALK CHALLENGE, pet parents are encouraged to donate to three worthy charitable organizations right from the app – The American Heart Association’s Healthy Bond for Life, Environmental Defense Fund, and Best Friends Animal Society– to spotlight their own health, that of the planet and to help every dog live their best life.

And, to honor the spirit of charity at the heart of The Pack, Prime Video will generously match consumer donations up to $100,000 (split evenly among the charities) for a 24-hour window beginning November 21st. After completing the Challenge, eligible participants will have the chance to win a prize package, including roundtrip travel for four to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies. Fans everywhere can get pumped up with a playlist curated exclusively for the PACK WALK CHALLENGE from Amazon Music.

Even athletes are getting in on the action! Arizona Cardinals’ Kenyan Drake and Pittsburgh Steelers’ Juju Smith-Schuster will be welcoming viewers into their lives and homes for an all-access, day-in-the-life look. In advance of the The Pack’s premiere, we get a dog’s view into the lives of these fan favorites, shown via the athletes’ social media. Athletes will also share the heartwarming stories of how they became a pet parent, the best places they’ve traveled together, their favorite pastimes, and the emotional connections they share… just like the stories featured in The Pack. Follow along on Instagram with Kenyan Drake, Maxine and Tyson at @kdx32 and Juju Smith-Schuster and Boujee at @juju and @boujee.

In addition to the paw-some experiences available in locations throughout the world, PACKED WEEKEND will take over cities with can’t miss experiences and delights from dog-loving brands. Offerings from select participating brands include:

Red Roof, where pets always stay free, will temporarily rename for the weekend as “Red Woof,” with special check-in gifts at 20 properties when you stay with your pets in tow.

with special check-in gifts at 20 properties when you stay with your pets in tow. Homes.com will offer users a “dog’s eye view” of the homebuying journey, including insights into how pet parents think about the importance of home.

Saks Fifth Avenue will create a virtual doggie boutique so pups everywhere can enjoy the luxe life.

Amazon Books and Amazon 4-star will offer free gift wrapping in eight Amazon 4-star stores plus two Amazon Books stores as well as distribute dog bandanas over PACKED WEEKEND while supplies last. Amazon Hub Locker+ locations will also distribute the festive accessories while supplies last. Find a participating store location near you at PackedWeekend.com.

Amazon Music is launching two custom playlists so that humans and pups alike can get excited for PACKED WEEKEND, one including calming songs to relax pups while their humans are away, and another selected by host Lindsey Vonn to pump consumers up for the PACK WALK CHALLENGE.

Amazon Pets will include “The Pack Picks” featuring top products for pets this holiday season via their Holiday Gift Guide.

Amazon Boxes will feature a special augmented reality (AR) experience on boxes delivered to your doorstep, starting 11/20. Customers will get to play with the dogs from The Pack, including selfies to share with friends. All you need is The Pack themed box or a virtual box from the link here.

Chopra Global, who believes that dogs can be some of our most valuable teachers as well as best friends, will curate content and meditation for animal lovers seeking personal transformation for our collective well-being.

Wisdom Panel will host a social giveaway for a Wisdom Panel Premium dog DNA test so that pet parents can learn more about their dog’s breed makeup, genetic predispositions, and more.

List of Paw-ticipating Brands

