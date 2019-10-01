Shiatzy Chen “Bamboo Artistry ” Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Represented by Catherine Miran.

This season, SHIATZY CHEN took the audience waltzing along in the leafy bamboo forest, with skirts swinging in the beating rhythm and soaking in the poetic oriental ambience.

The influence of cultural heritage can be found among the apparel silhouettes in this season, the slim fit and partial embroidery that seems like it’s riding with the wind, and it’s even more airy and floaty between steps, elegantly added with lace frame embroidery, the silhouette of ancient Chinese underwear (dudou) element, applied shirring details on to printed fabrics and striped laces with contemporary clean lines.



Photos: Frank MURA

To compliment the rhythm of the fabric and the shining beadings, fusing western cuts into Chinese silhouette and details, blending geometric lines to outline the layering of fabric, accomplishing a fusion of the best from East and West. The bamboo and mesh shapes match with leaf-shaped hardware buckles; the racing but silent surroundings giving the sandals an extra edge.

This season’s exclusive totem is a vivid bamboo forest in lively white color, by line drawing in traditional style, overflowing with insects such as moths, butterflies, mantis and snails; transcending through with an ink of artistic taste.

Paris Fashion Week

