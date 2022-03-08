Shiatzy Chen AW2022/2023 Collection

SHIATZY CHEN AW22/23 runway show is unveiled online at 18:00 pm on March 7th. With GENESIS as theme, Design Director Chen Tsai-Hsia strikes a match in the originally pitch-black darkness, lighting up the fire and radiance.

Exploring the meaning of the ancient saying "obscure thy radiance, blend with the dust", the dancing light exists alongside the dust and is just as important. Everyone's past and future is the journey that guides one towards the spectacular radiance.

The photoshoot draws inspiration from the genesis, using the images of fire and radiance to convey the forever fuelled passion and inspiration burning in us. The symbols are further hidden in GENESIS, the title of this season, where amidst the darkness, a ray of light beams strongly through the crack, opening up a world that is bigger than the eyes can take in. Inside the frame, we see floating specks of dust and hear the crackling sound of burning fire, all urging us to gaze more intently on the flame, and from this ignites a show of light and costumes interlaced.

Be it the past or the radiance, it is abstract in the mind but profound in the heart. This ideal is poetically translated to clothing in a spirit that is contrasting yet Orientally harmonious, aesthetic and embodied as contours sleek and straight, gorgeous and fluffy. Opening up this collection with casual elegance is the slim-fit sportif ribbed collar top popular in recent years matched with the tasseled wide-leg pant in mesh fabric; coming right up, together the hooded long coat in jacquard metal yarn with original pattern and straight H-Line dress form a burning torch in the darkness; the padded coat with metal woven argyle pattern, shiny leather jacket, and shorts, and sheer organza print top combination illustrates the fleeting images and symbolizes fireworks as well; finally, with black as the main tone combined with specially embossed firework pattern chiffon, jacquard on metal yarn, and chiffon lace, the sequin and feather here and there depict the lingering and curling light and shadow in the darkness. We see a large use of fiery red in the tasseled dress, padded long coat with embroidery, and band collar jacket in embroidered satin; the sheenless black and white colors in a flared long chiffon skirt, embroidered satin long hoop-skirt, and woolen jacket; the spiraling neon colors with light purple woolen jacket, pink knitted top with an original pattern, magenta organza top with raglan sleeves, and brown leather sequin jacket and short skirt inspiring infinite life with splendid colors, and to top it all off, the never-ending black splashed with malachite green sequin ignites sparkles shining in the darkness. The original patterns in this collection play with elements of fire, smoke, burning light, and neon halo, symbolizing the origin of the spectacular radiance, existing at the same time and of equal importance.

Traveling fast, light is an inspiration translated into accessories. The men’s collection largely sees casual slim-fit print polo neck with shirt and overcoat as formal wear, demonstrating a new Oriental style, whereas the glamorous fiery red edging added to men’s long coat with band collar redefines the contemporary Oriental lavish. Widely used in this season is the print pattern scarf as the key accessory common to both men’s and women’s collections, combined with a leather jacket and short skirt, portraying a 1980s retro-modern look. Also included in this season is the iconic historic hoop-skirt of the Rococo period, illustrating the story of light and shadow through the horizontal bustle in a declaration of female power. The accessories draw inspiration from the context of fair and equal, the symmetric radiating crystal earrings and the tassel necklace glittering like a waterfall connect in smoothness paths toward the bright future. The shoes pick up from the blooming concept, Chelsea boots and knee-high boots all come in patent leather designs that glow in reflection, responding subtly to the theme of light. The bags also see classic jade bangle handle bags and mini bags as the stars of this collection, contrasting a genderless modern sleek style.

