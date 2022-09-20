Sergio Tacchini Fall/Winter 2022

Sergio Tacchini proudly presents its Fall/Winter 2022 Collection, a premium range of apparel and accessories that builds upon the brand’s “linea sport internazionale” heritage with a renewed sense of optimism, travel, and aspirational lifestyle.
Inspired by a spirit of “gioia infinita nello sport” (infinite joy in sport), the season celebrates Sergio Tacchini’s tennis roots and pioneering evolution from the court to the streets. Tapping into the brand’s rich archive, the FW22 Collection refreshes Tacchini staples and renowned tracksuit styles—such as the Young Line, Orion, Damarindo, and Ghibli—with specialty fabrics, statement details, and seasonal colorways. The iconic Dallas Tracksuit—popularized by tennis champion John McEnroe and embraced by UK “casuals” throughout the 80s—is reimagined in luxurious velour, while a plush chenille fabric is applied to elevated hoodies, sweatpants, and shorts. The color-blocked Mosaic Tracksuit is crafted from the brand’s signature crinkle nylon as a tribute to 90s fits popular among NYC hip hop culture, and an “Iridescent” capsule incorporates lustrous textiles across tracksuits, fleece, tees, and caps.
Sergio Tacchini
Tacchini’s signature navy, white, and red color palette meets autumn neutrals that nod to Italian green marble, patina, and terracotta, while vintage brand logos and updated graphics take shape alongside sporty taping stripes and bold color-blocking. Seasonal pattern stories are influenced by ancient Roman and Renaissance art and include the drop needle-knit “Geo” motif and abstract “Mosaico” all-over print highlighted across matching tracksuits and court-ready essentials. Rounding out the collection is the “Retro Tennis” capsule featuring a throwback tennis racket graphic across track jackets & pants, polos, fleece, and tees.
Coinciding with the release is a campaign shot at the prestigious Malibu Racquet Club and an oceanside villa in Malibu, California. Photographed by Kacie Tomita, the lookbook spotlights key FW22 fits against Malibu Racquet Club’s exclusive tennis courts and sweeping views of the palm-lined Pacific coast.
Sergio Tacchini’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection debuts Thursday, September 15th, at sergiotacchini.com, with incremental deliveries dropping throughout the season.
Pricing:
Iridescent Hoodie in Maritime Blue $145 /€145
Iridescent Sweatpant in Maritime Blue $125 / €105
Retro Tennis Hoodie in Black $140 /€118
TCP Skort Womens in White $50 /€42
Dallas Velour Track Jacket in Bombay Brown $165 / €139
Dallas Velour Track Pant in Bombay Brown $110 / €93
Geo Track Jacket in Maritime Blue $138 /€116
Geo Track Pant in Maritime Blue $100 /€84
Mosaico Tracksuit Womens in White Multi $198 /€167
Mosaic Tracksuit in Black Multi $225 /€189
Geo Polo in White $78 /€66
TCP Tank Top Womens in White $50 /€42
Dallas Track Top in Adrenaline Rush/White $110 /€93
Dallas Track Pant in Adrenaline Rush/White $98 / €83
Mosaic Tracksuit in White Multi $225 / €189
Retro Tennis Warm Up Jacket in Black 175 /€147
Retro Tennis Pant in Black $110 /€93
Mosaico Polo in White Multi $68 /€58
Geo Polo in White $78 /€66
Geo Short in Black $78 /€66
TCP Tank Top Womens in White $50 /€42
TCP Skort Womens in Black $50 /€42
TCP Short Mens 7” Inseam in White $60 /€51
TCP Skort Womens in Jacaranda $50 /€42
Viva Nylon Tracksuit in Maritime Blue $225 /€189
Logo Velour Track Jacket in Vallarta Blue $165 / €139
Logo Velour Track Pant in Vallarta Blue $110 / €93
Viva Nylon Tracksuit in White $225 / €189
Iridescent Tracksuit in Grape Wine $225 / €189
Heritage Printed Logo Tee in Tea Rose $38 /€32
Debossed Velour Track Jacket in Grape Wine $178 / €150
Debossed Velour Track Pant in Grape Wine $120 / €101
Reverse Hoodie in Buttercream $98 / €83
Reverse Sweatpant in Buttercream $88 / €74
Monte Track Jacket in Buttercream $125 / €105
Monte Jogger in Merlot
Campaign Tags / Credit
Location
@MALIBURACQUETCLUB
Campaign Models
Jake / @jake_liebman
Jessica / @jessicathran
Vas / @vasnova
Campaign Photographers
Kacie Tomita / @kacie__tomita
Lookbook Models
Kwaku / @_kwaku.ansong_
Amirah / @itsamirahjenkins
Julien / @jueppa_fc
Alec / @_alecmeza
Lookbook Photographer
Thee Tham / @notthing
