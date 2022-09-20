Sergio Tacchini Fall/Winter 2022

Sergio Tacchini proudly presents its Fall/Winter 2022 Collection, a premium range of apparel and accessories that builds upon the brand’s “linea sport internazionale” heritage with a renewed sense of optimism, travel, and aspirational lifestyle.

Inspired by a spirit of “gioia infinita nello sport” (infinite joy in sport), the season celebrates Sergio Tacchini’s tennis roots and pioneering evolution from the court to the streets. Tapping into the brand’s rich archive, the FW22 Collection refreshes Tacchini staples and renowned tracksuit styles—such as the Young Line, Orion, Damarindo, and Ghibli—with specialty fabrics, statement details, and seasonal colorways. The iconic Dallas Tracksuit—popularized by tennis champion John McEnroe and embraced by UK “casuals” throughout the 80s—is reimagined in luxurious velour, while a plush chenille fabric is applied to elevated hoodies, sweatpants, and shorts. The color-blocked Mosaic Tracksuit is crafted from the brand’s signature crinkle nylon as a tribute to 90s fits popular among NYC hip hop culture, and an “Iridescent” capsule incorporates lustrous textiles across tracksuits, fleece, tees, and caps.

Sergio Tacchini

Tacchini’s signature navy, white, and red color palette meets autumn neutrals that nod to Italian green marble, patina, and terracotta, while vintage brand logos and updated graphics take shape alongside sporty taping stripes and bold color-blocking. Seasonal pattern stories are influenced by ancient Roman and Renaissance art and include the drop needle-knit “Geo” motif and abstract “Mosaico” all-over print highlighted across matching tracksuits and court-ready essentials. Rounding out the collection is the “Retro Tennis” capsule featuring a throwback tennis racket graphic across track jackets & pants, polos, fleece, and tees.

Coinciding with the release is a campaign shot at the prestigious Malibu Racquet Club and an oceanside villa in Malibu, California. Photographed by Kacie Tomita, the lookbook spotlights key FW22 fits against Malibu Racquet Club’s exclusive tennis courts and sweeping views of the palm-lined Pacific coast.

Sergio Tacchini’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection debuts Thursday, September 15th, at sergiotacchini.com, with incremental deliveries dropping throughout the season.

Pricing:

Iridescent Hoodie in Maritime Blue $145 /€145

Iridescent Sweatpant in Maritime Blue $125 / €105

Retro Tennis Hoodie in Black $140 /€118

TCP Skort Womens in White $50 /€42

Dallas Velour Track Jacket in Bombay Brown $165 / €139

Dallas Velour Track Pant in Bombay Brown $110 / €93

Geo Track Jacket in Maritime Blue $138 /€116

Geo Track Pant in Maritime Blue $100 /€84

Mosaico Tracksuit Womens in White Multi $198 /€167

Mosaic Tracksuit in Black Multi $225 /€189

Geo Polo in White $78 /€66

TCP Tank Top Womens in White $50 /€42

Dallas Track Top in Adrenaline Rush/White $110 /€93

Dallas Track Pant in Adrenaline Rush/White $98 / €83

Mosaic Tracksuit in White Multi $225 / €189

Retro Tennis Warm Up Jacket in Black 175 /€147

Retro Tennis Pant in Black $110 /€93

Mosaico Polo in White Multi $68 /€58

Geo Polo in White $78 /€66

Geo Short in Black $78 /€66

TCP Tank Top Womens in White $50 /€42

TCP Skort Womens in Black $50 /€42

TCP Short Mens 7” Inseam in White $60 /€51

TCP Skort Womens in Jacaranda $50 /€42

Viva Nylon Tracksuit in Maritime Blue $225 /€189

Logo Velour Track Jacket in Vallarta Blue $165 / €139

Logo Velour Track Pant in Vallarta Blue $110 / €93

Viva Nylon Tracksuit in White $225 / €189

Iridescent Tracksuit in Grape Wine $225 / €189

Heritage Printed Logo Tee in Tea Rose $38 /€32

Debossed Velour Track Jacket in Grape Wine $178 / €150

Debossed Velour Track Pant in Grape Wine $120 / €101

Reverse Hoodie in Buttercream $98 / €83

Reverse Sweatpant in Buttercream $88 / €74

Monte Track Jacket in Buttercream $125 / €105

Monte Jogger in Merlot

Campaign Tags / Credit

Location

@MALIBURACQUETCLUB

Campaign Models

Jake / @jake_liebman

Jessica / @jessicathran

Vas / @vasnova

Campaign Photographers

Kacie Tomita / @kacie__tomita

Lookbook Models

Kwaku / @_kwaku.ansong_

Amirah / @itsamirahjenkins

Julien / @jueppa_fc

Alec / @_alecmeza

Lookbook Photographer

Thee Tham / @notthing

##

Learn More

sergiotacchini.com

With love,

FWO