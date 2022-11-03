Sergio Tacchini and Union Proudly Partner On a Collaborative Apparel Collection

Founded in 1966, Sergio Tacchini disrupted traditional tennis by introducing color and patterns to the industry’s otherwise all-white uniforms. Representing new energy in the sport, Sergio Tacchini has been home to some of tennis’s most acclaimed and colorful athletes, and has been embraced for decades by subcultural movements—from UK ‘casuals’ to NYC hip hop and street culture—for its style, attitude, and authenticity.

Union first opened its doors in New York City in 1989, with its Union Los Angeles shop following soon after in ’91. For over 30 years, Union has been the quintessential streetwear boutique and brand representing counter-culture fashion by showcasing leading labels in the industry.

Sergio Tacchini and Union

This October, Sergio Tacchini and Union proudly partners on a collaborative apparel collection celebrating both brands’ roots at the intersection of street and sportswear. Underpinning the project is the long-standing friendship between Union-owner Chris Gibbs and Sergio Tacchini creative director Sung Choi, who designed Union’s original “Frontman” logo—a renowned icon of streetwear’s golden years during the 90s. Putting Union’s unique spin on heritage Tacchini styles reinterpreted for today’s sensibility, the ST x Union Collaboration includes a premium twill track jacket & pant, tennis polo, shorts, color-blocked bucket hat, 5-panel cap, and a hoodie and tee featuring Union’s “Frontman” logo.

To celebrate, Sergio Tacchini & Union will host a private dinner and drinks at Alta Adams—an inclusive space in Los Angeles’s historic West Adams neighborhood—specializing in comforting soul food and thoughtfully curated cocktails served up in a lively atmosphere. Taking place Thursday, October 13, the intimate dinner will bring together artists, musicians, athletes, fashion influencers, media, cultural innovators, and other industry leaders.

Coinciding with the release is a campaign highlighting key ST x Union looks worn by Brock Korsan—a.k.a. Brocky Marciano, managing partner for No Vacancy Inn and SVP A&R for Warner Records—and his brother Hank Korsan, a popular DJ and accomplished model. Shot at a prestigious mid-century treetop house in Beverly Hills, CA, the campaign is photographed by Aidan Cullen.

Dropping Thursday, October 20, at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT, the limited-edition ST x Union Collaboration will be available at both brands’ online stores (sergiotacchini.com, store.unionlosangeles.com, uniontokyo.jp) and at Union’s flagship shop in Los Angeles.

