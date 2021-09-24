Selkie’s NYFW Runway Debut For Spring 2022

Out Of The Tower, Brought Punk Princesses, Rapunzels, Fairytale Beauties Of All Shapes And Sizes, And A “breaking Free” Moment To The Iconic Elizabeth Street Garden In Soho

Creative Director and Founder, Kimberley Gordon, debuted her Selkie collection for Spring 2022 on the runway during NYFW for the first time, taking place in a magical location in Soho the Elizabeth Street Garden. The collection was inspired by this very garden and a reimagining of the Rapunzel story, with a “break free” moment interpreted by a dance performance by Arianna Davis.

Models chopped off their hair live on the runway, representing that change was coming.



Selkie

Photos: IMAXTREE

The groundbreakingly diverse casting by Julia Samersova featured models of all shapes, races, heights, and sizes – showing that all women are not only welcome but celebrated in Selkie’s world, and hopefully encouraging other brands to do the same.

Special events taking place at the show location help raise awareness and funds for efforts to save the Elizabeth Street Garden, which is at risk of being destroyed by the city.

For the inspiration for the makeup led by Lori Taylor for Smashbox Cosmetics, Kim explained, “I wanted fairy punk princesses, with extremely feminine charcoal eyes and flutter lashes reminiscent of 80s childhood toys. Flushed cheeks, freckles, and Cupid’s bow lips finished the look.”

The show featured a music soundtrack by The Misshapes, hair by Odete DaSilva using Showgirl Vanity Wigs, styling by Katie Chavez, and accessories by Stonehart Jewelry.

##

Learn More

@selkie

selkiecollection.com

With love,

FWO