Sébline Winter 2023 Collection Paris Fashion Week

Driven by his passion for making clothes, Charles Sébline’s namesake collection focuses on a tightly edited range of shirts, creating designs he wants to wear.

For next winter signature stripes have been over dyed in the season’s palet: amethyst, marlboro red, baby blue… just like the collection’s new tartan, dipped in soot black to give it a “patine” – all to dress an urban dandy, on and off the playing field.

The collection is a modern take on shirting, playing with the codes of menswear and combining the traditional with the playful; a ruffle fronted evening shirt and chemise cowboy are new to the list of evergreen designs.

