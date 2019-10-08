Savannah Miller AW 2020

Renowned for her bohemian aesthetic, classic silhouettes and pretty vintage detailing, the new collection from the British designer is true to form: both beautifully feminine and timeless.

Inspired by the Nick Cave song of the same title, Breathless is a collection of romance and beauty. The juxtaposition of contemporary music and archival fashion give this collection a unique and fresh point of view.



Savannah Miller

Savannah continues to explore the intoxicating nature that is falling in love and expresses it with a collection of gowns that are timeless, elegant and ethereal. Referencing the slippery silken gowns of 1930’s cinema, a sensuality and romantic essence is present that has become synonymous with the brand.

For fall 2020 Savannah Miller has explored the use of texture to create a thoroughly modern collection for the alternative, fashion conscious bride. The designer’s love of 1930’s style is reflected in the cool simplicity of dresses designed with sleek silhouettes and glamorous detail. She continues to explore alternative solutions to the traditional with the addition of a tailored jacket featuring a detachable Chantilly lace skirt and has reimagined the velvet cape she wore to her own wedding in billowing crepe de chine.

Still your hands And still your heart

For still your face comes shining

through And all the morning glows

anew Still your mind Still your soul

For still, the fare of love is true And

I am breathless without you

