Saint Sintra Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show

Saint Sintra’s sophomore collection elaborates on the playful and lighthearted brand identity while cultivating new directions for future exploration for the brand.

The tailoring, evolved and expanded, provides new silhouettes and fabrications, featuring a heavy orange mohair plaid, rich worsted calvary twills, luxurious tuxedo barathea, and traditional English shetland tweeds.



Saint Sintra

Photos : Darian DiCianno

Stand out pieces include a coat with a constructed articulated sleeve, evocative of a knight’s armor. New shirting directions introduce playful but sophisticated shapes in oxfords and poplins, and stripes, keeping with the cropped silhouette and menswear finishings. Finally the evening wear, a signature of the brand, introduces new and challenging shapes, with some stand out pieces such as a silk periwinkle raglan bias cut dress, and a cotton wedding gown resembling paper strips.

WHEN: Saturday, February 12th 2021, 6:00 PM

WHERE: The Palace, 285 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013

SHOW CREDITS:

Hair: Lucas Wilson @ Day One Studio using Bumble and Bumble

Makeup: Rommy Najor

Nails: Yuki Miyakawa @ See Management using Mani Muse

Casting: Onell Ednacot, Janina Perez, Kara Brown

Production: Sarah Morrison @ The Morrison Group

Audio & Lighting: Canal Sound and Light

Styling: Ron Hartleben

Shoes: Kaiwen Yen

PR: Fiona Luo @ Gia Kuan Consulting

Special Thanks to the Saint Sintra team, Ruby Water, Bumble and Bumble, Kaiwen Yen, Mani Muse, Geri Gerard, and The Palace

ABOUT SAINT SINTRA

Founded in 2020 by Sintra Martins, the New York based brand has been a favorite of talents like Miley Cyrus, Willow Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Katy Perry, and Kim Petras. Saint Sintra’s debut S/S22 collection will be stocked internationally and domestically in the spring with Ssense, Dover St. Market International, H. Lorenzo, and Café Forgot. @saintsintra | saintsintra.com

ABOUT THE PALACE

The Palace is a nightlife hotspot serving good people with great energy. Located on a storied corner at the cusp of SoHo and TriBeCa, the 4,000 sq foot venue is the latest venture of Ben Robertshaw and nightlife pioneers Tom and Anthony Martignetti. @thepalacenyc | thepalacenyc.com

##

