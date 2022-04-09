Sachin & Babi Bridal Collection

Sachin & Babi made a glorious return to runway this season, featuring bride, mom, and bridesmaids in a variety of elegant silhouettes and styles.

According to the brand: “Our collections are and will be inspired by the women we adore, we admire and we aspire to dress for the important, joyous, moments in their lives. Our latest bridal collection very much reflects this admiration.

“The collection consciously has several different points of view when it comes to its aesthetic. As designers, our gaze went beyond one Bride’s moment, it extended to all the women that share that moment with her. We pulled inspiration from cinema, architecture, and our own unique idea of what the modern bride and her party are looking for.



“For the bride, there are intentional nods to the various fashion moments that are so beloved, from classic tea-length dresses with lace a la Grace Kelley and Audrey Hepburn, to the unconventional, such as 3 piece suiting reminiscent of Marlene Deitrich, to chic and minimalist columns of crepe, and romantically sophisticated maxis for the big day, along with an array of little white dresses for before and after.

“We wanted our bridesmaid’s gowns to feel fabulous, complementing the brides but also have their own moment, we want them to wear these dresses again! For the Mother, she is a star in her own right and that is reflected in our choices for colors, shapes and glittering touches saved just for her.” – Sachin & Babi

