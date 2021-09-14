Runway 7 Takes New York Fashion Week

Runway 7, a new hybrid fashion platform, debuted at New York Fashion Week, presenting runway shows by 24 established and indie designers on Thursday and Friday, September 9 and 10, at Sony Hall, 235 West 46th Street, near the Paramount Hotel.

Naeem Kham kicked off the two-day event with a sensational show on the morning of Thursday, September 9th, which transported guests to a luxurious tropical paradise filled with beautiful, ball gowns and mini dresses alike as well as pant sets, capes, and shorts. The mixture of bright colors and floral and animal prints combined with sparkle to create a wearable fantasy.



Runway 7