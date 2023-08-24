Runway 7 Kicks Off New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 With Four Full Days of Not to Be Missed Shows on September 7, 8, 9, and 10 at Sony Hall

Runway 7, the hybrid platform which brought you CFDA shows of Naeem Khan, Malan Breton, and Stephen Goudeau, will return to New York Fashion Week with 4 full days of energetic runway shows, live events, and activations from Thursday, September 7 through Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Sony Hall at 235 W 46th Street.

Runway 7 is a catalyst for transformation, bridging the gap between creativity and commerce and leaving a lasting mark by bringing fashion brands from all over the world under one roof during New York Fashion Week. This Spring/Summer 2024 season, Runway 7 will be showcasing an extensive lineup of 110 brands from over 16 countries.

closed theS/S 2023 collection atduring New York Fashion Week



Noella McMaher walked down the runway for Renacio S/S 2023 collection at Runway 7 during New York Fashion Week

Returning is the sportswear brand Actively Black, owned by former NBA basketball player, Lanny Smith. Actively Black will launch their upcoming collection with a tribute to the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. The Indo-Western custom couture brand Designer Dream Collection created by designer Anali Phougat will be a highlight this season in the Bridal hour. Tykorchélli, a high-end haute couture brand made in Italy and Aden Hijab an Indonesian modest garments brand will also show along with Saima Chaudhry, a New York-based couture brand, Bad Girls, a high end lingerie brand from Colombia, Wakalisha Collection, a bespoke African suiting brand, and Kish Jeane, a Jordanian fashion brand specializing in wearable art are just a few of an incredibly diverse runway line up this season.

Runway 7 is also proud to open doors to emerging designers such as Vintage Fusion Jewelry, a vintage upcycled wearable art brand, Motiv Unlimited, a charitable athleisure brand, Tara Bhuyan Couture, featuring sustainable bridalwear, SACKRIFICES, a hand designed sneaker and streetwear brand redefining urban fashion, and Randa Rose, an avant garde eclectic women’s RTW brand.

Adding to its roster of designers and celebrity performances and installations Runway 7 will be partnering with Jake Resnicow, as host to Dreamland After Dark at Sony Hall on September 9th. This event will open with presentations by designers such as Oscar Utierre, Guavanch and Ren Haixi.



Bartschland debuted LOOK III at Runway 7 during New York Fashion Week

New this season, Runway 7 is introducing its runway to retail initiative to help create commerce, allowing over 26,000 retailers throughout the U.S. to live stream the shows at no cost and gain access to runway images of new styles presented by each designer. This platform will allow for direct engagement with retailers and offer the opportunity for commerce.

Tickets to attend Runway 7 at New York Fashion Week or to stream the shows online are now available on their official website at https://tickets.runway7fashion.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the cutting-edge designs and trendsetting styles that Runway 7 has in store for fashion enthusiasts.

As the only hybrid platform of its kind, Runway 7 is a vertical platform that is paving the way for the next generation of fashion designers by offering a world-class platform and fashion incubator for independent designers and renowned brands alike to showcase their collections each season. They not only give a platform for designers to show but also offer production and manufacturing services to their designers. From development to the runway to retail stores – Runway 7 takes a 360-degree approach in working with their brand partners.

Philanthropy continues to be at the core of everything Runway 7 produces as well. After this season, Runway 7 is hoping to reach up to $100,000 in charitable donations to Mount Sinai’s Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center for Multiple Sclerosis, to whom a portion of all virtual and live door proceeds have been donated and continue to be pledged every season. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease affecting approximately 400,000 people in the United States and 2.1 million people worldwide, including actresses Selma Blair, Christina Applegate, who named “[finding] a cure for MS” as one of her New Year’s resolutions, says Runway 7 Director of Public Relations, Diane Vara. Multiple Sclerosis is obviously near to our hearts at Runway 7 and we are determined to help make a difference in the lives of people who suffer from the disease by raising the profile of MS as well as raising funds for advocacy and research through our vertically immersive New York Fashion Week platform.

##

Learn More

runway7fashion.com

With love,

FWO