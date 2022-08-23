Runway 7 Kicks Off New York Fashion Week For Spring / Summer 2023 At Sony Hall With Three Days Of Can’t Miss Fashion Shows On September 9, 10 And 11

Runway 7, the fashion industry’s only true vertical platform, offers a world class platform and fashion incubator for independent designers and renowned brands alike to showcase their collections each season at NYC FW. They not only give a platform for designers to show but also offer production and manufacturing services to their designers.

Runway 7 announces its New York Fashion Week lineup of more than 40 Spring / Summer 2023 designer runway shows on Friday, Saturday, & Sunday September 9, 10, and 11, at Sony Hall, 235 W. 46 Street.

Internationally acclaimed Designer Naeem Khan will open Runway 7 Fashion Week again on Friday, September 9th

Fashion Icon Barbara Hulanicki OBE to debut latest collection from her new brand, Fun In The Sun by Barbara Hulanicki on Friday, September 9th

NYC nightlife high priestess Susanne Bartsch brings Bartschland back to Runway 7 on Saturday, September 10th

Former Project Runway contestant Darren Apolonio launches latest collection at Runway 7 on Saturday, September 10th

Fashion Designer and CFDA member Steven Goudeau makes his Runway 7 appearance honoring 9/11 on Sunday, September 11th

The Runway 7 schedule includes three full days of designer runway shows featuring both established and indie fashion brands. Fashion icon Barbara Hulanicki OBE, the legendary Founder of BIBA, will bring the latest collection from her incredible new brand, Fun In The Sun by Barbara Hulanicki, to the Runway 7 stage. Jessica Jade whose couture is for everybody and inspired by the Princess Rockstar Fairy Dreamland that lives in her head. Handmade luxury clothing and swimwear brand Estella B will make her first ever appearance at Runway 7. Men’s ready-to-wear fashion brand and mental health advocate Inherent, whose iconic “Steve McQueen by Inherent” collection is an officially-licensed range of essential accessories and garments for discerning gentlemen, will also make their Runway 7 debut this season.

Actively Black, created by NBA player turned entrepreneur Lanny Smith, is a black-owned athleticwear brand with a mission to uplift and reinvest in the African American community is a favorite of Steph Curry, Steve Harvey, Meagan Good, and President Barack Obama

Other designers include sustainable eco-couture brand Janelle Funari New York, Forever Fearless Fashion, Tania Arevalo, NUBICollection, timeless ready-to-wear designer and CFDA member Stephen Goudeau whose runway show will honor 9/11, Indonesian American fashion designer Sasmita Batik, The Tailory New York, LouLou Damour, Iniquity, vegan-friendly, inclusive womenswear brand Wadsworth House, Vancouver-based luxe womenswear brand Delayne Dixon, KK Swim, Maui X Lolita, True Tone Swim by Italian designer Isabella Biscarini and teen influencer brand CHICK are on deck to showcase at Runway 7.

Also showing is sustainable clothing brand Greenwrld, luxury clothing brand Ydamys Simo, Caerols, female-empowerment lifestyle brand Just Be 72, lifestyle brand Tell the Truth, Irari Ford, Harlem-based street couture designer Rey Jaiteh, Renacio, a handcrafted womenswear brand is bringing inclusive models from all ethnicities and disabilities all over the world.

Ativ Custom Couture, Luna Selene, YA the Label, streetwear brand Tonari, Harmonia, Inner Be Leaf, eponymous womenswear brand Luciana Quiroga, PUNK Majesty, luxury streetwear brand Le Karja, bridal and custom dress label Brandy Design Studios, Helena Kolan Bridal Couture, Kayzie Couture, ZZCouture by Raul, teen suiting brand House of Barretti, House of Castell by Merlin Castell, powered by Elektra Models, and activewear brand XCarii Xii Fashion.

Desislava Simeonova, Jacqueline Mones, and Francys Lorena Herrera, the winner and second and third runners up of last season’s Runway Muse student fashion competition, which was judged by Naeem Khan, have each created their own line, all of which are now manufactured and produced by Runway 7.

Through a group show presented by Runway 7 and The Kyiv Art and Fashion Days organization, six talented Ukrainian designers, Elena Burenina, Bobkova, Frolov, Litkovskaya, Kovalka and Gudu, will debut their latest collections on a global stage following the devastation of the war in Ukraine. Private press appointments available upon request following show.

Iconic fashion designer and CFDA member Naeem Khan, who presented his SS 2022 collection at Runway 7 in September 2021 returns this season with an incredible new collection on Friday, September 9.

Global style icon Susanne Bartsch will channel her avant-garde aesthetic into her highly anticipated return with a Spring / Summer 2023 collection which will debut on Saturday, September 10.

Fashion designer, visual artist and former Project Runway Season 19 contestant Darren Apolonio will showcase his newest collection at Runway 7 on Saturday, September 10th. The design aesthetic includes a modern take on pop culture, glam punk and innovation meets the streetwear rebel.

360 Fashion is the official manufacturer for Runway 7, with a 2-minute performance by authentic Peruvian dancers, taking place prior to each runway showcasing culture and tradition through dance.

Sponsors include Doll 10 Beauty, Matter of Fact, MUSICA, W Hotel Times Square, Beachwaver, Stanley Brand, BeatNic, Atul Skincare, Artist Makeup Academy, Rogue House Salon, Straight Walk Runway, Aveda, Dyson and Luxe Autos, which will be presenting an art exhibit entitled “The College Cuber” by celebrity artist and viral sensation, Dylan Sadiq. Larkly will sponsor the official swim hour of Runway 7. The official accessories provider for Runway 7 at NYFW is Scarves & Fedoras and the official shoe provider is Lidia Talavera.

Jpeg images and video available upon request. Runway 7 tickets available for purchase here

About Runway 7

Recognized as the first and only hybrid of its kind, Runway 7 Fashion is a vertical one-stop fashion platform representing the best in cultural diversity by integrating international designers, media celebrities and commerce. Runway 7 not only has the capability of offering its designers production to develop their collection samples, but also produce a professional runway show that is presented to an audience of industry insiders, media, buyers and VIPs. Runway 7’s expansive style marketplace offers guests a true experiential event both in person and online to directly engage with brands and designers. Runway 7 debuted in September 2021. www.runway7fashion.com

