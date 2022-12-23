Runway 7 Kicks Off New York Fashion Week for Fall / Winter 2023 at Sony Hall With Three Full Days of Can’t Miss Fashion Shows on February 10, 11 and 12

From the platform who brought you CFDA shows of Naeem Khan, Malan Breton, Susanne Bartsch, Barbara Hulanicki and Stephen Goudeau, Runway 7, will return to New York Fashion Week for the Fall / Winter 2023 season, with a launch party and runway show on Thursday, February 9, and three full days of runway shows, live events, and activations February 10 through February 12, 2023 at Sony Hall at 235 W 46th Street.

Runway 7 is paving the way for the next generation of fashion designers by offering a world class platform and fashion incubator for independent designers and renowned brands alike to showcase their collections each season.

The only hybrid platform of its kind, Runway 7 is an expansive style marketplace and vertical one-stop platform for both renowned brands and independent designers alike, offering an experiential opportunity for brands to directly engage with media, celebrities, industry insiders, buyers and customers both in-person and online.

From development to runway to retail stores – Runway 7 takes a 360-degree approach in working with their brand partners. Runway 7 is proud to partner again this season with 360 Fashion, a full service production, marketing, sales and merchandising company based in Peru that provides affordable end-to-end apparel manufacturing services from design, product development and production to marketing, merchandising and drop shipping.

On Friday, February 10, Elysian will be co-hosting a fundraiser and runway competition in partnership with Runway 7 to benefit the Bissell Pet Foundation, which supports animal welfare organizations and provides resources to underserved communities.

Philanthropy continues to be at the core of everything Runway 7 produces as well. To date, Runway 7 has donated $50,000 to Mount Sinai’s Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center for Multiple Sclerosis, to whom a portion of all virtual and live door proceeds have been donated and continue to be pledged every season. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease affecting approximately 400,000 people in the United States and 2.1 million people worldwide, including actresses Selma Blair, Christina Applegate, who named “[finding] a cure for MS” as one of her New Year’s resolutions, says Runway 7 Director of Communications, Diane Vara. Multiple Sclerosis is obviously near to our hearts at Runway 7 and we are determined to help make a difference in the lives of people who suffer from the disease by raising the profile of MS as well as raising funds for advocacy and research through our vertically immersive New York Fashion Week platform.

