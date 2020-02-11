Featured at Klarna Style360, Special Guest Performance by Chloe Flower

Celebrating the global launch of the Roots x BOY MEETS GIRL® collection, Stacy Igel’s BOY MEETS GIRL® returns to New York Fashion Week with Premium Outdoor-Lifestyle Brand, Roots, for an unforgettable show.

Contemporary streetstyle brand, BOY MEETS GIRL® joins forces with premium outdoor-lifestyle brand, Roots, bringing their capsule collection of edgy, athleisure to New York Fashion Week alongside the electric energy of pianist, composer and activist Chloe Flower. The limited-edition collaboration contains 15-pieces including organic cotton unisex t-shirts, recycled yarn sweatpants, hoodies, a sweatskirt, leggings, and a mini-me kid’s collection.

BOY MEETS GIRL® Founder, Stacy Igel and Roots share a passion for bringing artists together and telling a collaborative story. With long-standing traditions of supporting arts and culture, the two brands also connected over their common values: community, freedom, and integrity.

After abandoning New York Fashion Week for Paris, following her epic underground show back in 2015, Igel has decided to bring her brand, BOY MEETS GIRL® back to its roots.

“NYFW to me is all about collaboration. It always has been for me, from working with Natasha Bedingfield, The Veronicas, Wyclef, Cris Cab, Jarina De Marco, Leah Labelle (RIP), Austin Mahone, Justine Skye and more. I live for bringing artists together and sharing a collaborative story during NYFW,” said Igel.

For more than 45 years, Roots has been creating premium-outdoor lifestyle apparel and accessories, merging unmistakable style with uncompromising comfort and quality. At New York Fashion Week, the Roots x BOY MEETS GIRL® collaboration collection will be styled alongside current Roots lifestyle fashion, leather jackets, and bags, as well as classic vintage pieces from the brand’s archives.

“We’re excited to showcase Roots at NYFW, through our collaboration with BOY MEETS GIRL®, in a way that’s so authentic to our brand,” said James Connell Chief eCommerce and Customer Experience Officer. “For more than four decades we have embraced arts and culture, and we are continually creating experiences that bring Roots to life through creative channels.”

BOY MEETS GIRL® and Roots are excited to provide an unforgettable fashion week experience with heart, meaning, and purpose, having tapped pianist, composer, and activist, Chloe Flower (Cardi B’s pianist from the Grammys in 2019), to be a part of the immersive event.

Roots x BOY MEETS GIRL® launched mid-January in Asia and early February in North America. The collection is available in nine Roots stores in Canada and three in the U.S. as well as 61 Roots stores in Taiwan, 35 in China and one in Hong Kong. The complete collection is also be available online at roots.com, www.roots.com.tw and https://roots.tmall.com.

Roots x BOY MEETS GIRL® collection photographed by Sophie Elgort and styled by Stacy Igel. Campaign Video directed by Sophie Elgort, cinematography by Warren Elgort and styled by Stacy Igel.

ABOUT BOY MEETS GIRL®

BOY MEETS GIRL® (BMG) is a purposeful, edgy, and young contemporary athleisure brand worn by celebrities such as Rosario Dawson, Mindy Kaling, Nina Dobrev, and Kendall Jenner. Created in 2001 by Fashion Designer and Creative Director, Stacy Igel’s love of music and the NYC art scene, the BOY MEETS GIRL® brand’s iconic boy and girl silhouette logo has been featured in publications including InStyle, Teen Vogue, Allure, Seventeen, Women’s Wear Daily, BOF and The New York Times, among others.

BOY MEETS GIRL® continuously connects music and art to fashion, with fashion show performances from artists such as Justine Skye, Wyclef Jean, Natasha Bedingfield, and more. The brand has been giving back since inception after 9/11, with continuous limited-edition collections that give back to organizations such as the Young Survival Coalition, BullyBust, Planned Parenthood, Human Rights Watch, and more. BOY MEETS GIRL® seeks to further the message that confidence and courage are trends that never go out of style.

ABOUT ROOTS

Established in 1973, Roots is a premium outdoor-lifestyle brand. We unite the best of cabin and city through unmistakable style built with uncompromising comfort and quality. We offer a broad range of products that embody a comfortable cabin-meets-city style including women’s and men’s apparel, leather goods, footwear, accessories, and kids, toddler and baby apparel. Starting from a little cabin in Algonquin Park, Canada, Roots has grown to become a global brand. As at November 2, 2019, we had 115 corporate-retail stores in Canada, seven corporate-retail stores in the United States, 114 partner-operated stores in Taiwan, 35 partner-operated stores in China, one partner-operated store in Hong Kong and a global eCommerce platform, roots.com. Roots Corporation is a Canadian corporation doing business as “Roots” and “Roots Canada”.

ABOUT CHLOE FLOWER

On a mission to make classical music more accessible to the masses, CHLOE FLOWER brings her vision to life through high energy, high fashion and boundless talent. It’s a combination that sent shockwaves across the web after the pianist’s electrifying performance alongside Cardi B at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, exploding on social media and garnering unanimous critical acclaim from Complex, ELLE, Entertainment Weekly, FADER, Harper’s BAZAAR, Pitchfork, TIME, Wall Street Journal and more. Since signing to Sony Music Masterworks in the wake of her breakout moment, Chloe released her debut original single “Get What U Get” in May, premiering the track with her first-ever solo TV performance that same day on the TODAY Show. “Get What U Get” debuted at the top of iTunes’ Classical Chart, holding the No. 1 spot that same day, with its accompanying music video also notching a top spot on iTunes’ Classical music video chart and reaching the top 10 on iTunes’ overall music video charts. As visually creative as she is musically, Chloe followed up “Get What U Get” with her second original single “No Limit,” released alongside a new original music video that showcases the pianist’s signature high-energy performance style and fierce attitude. Apart from a long list of collaborations alongside industry heavyweights Babyface, Céline Dion, Nas, Swizz Beatz, 2 Chainz, Mike WiLL Made-It, Questlove and more, Chloe remains a cultural force in her own right, working to combat human trafficking with the United Nations as a UNODC Artist Ambassador and supporting music education globally as Music Education Ambassador for the Liberace Foundation.

