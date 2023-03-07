Rokh Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection Paris Fashion Week

Office Essentials

The Fall/Winter 23 collection showcases a unique blend of layered and revealing silhouettes. This season, the designer has focused on structure and contrast, redefining familiar textures and introducing heightened details through delicate gestures.

Tailored corsets made from fine virgin wool set the tone with their decisive and sensual appeal. Constructed using meticulous tailoring techniques, these corsets feature thoughtfully placed darts, vertical seaming, and internal structures that accentuate the waist. Meanwhile, heavily washed denim is sharpened using traditional utility construction techniques and dynamic accents of mixing stone washing and sand washing.

Elongated shapes such as structured trousers, sleek twisted jersey dresses, sharp straight-cut pencil skirts, and ’90s-inspired minimal slip dresses, are perfectly balanced by sharp tailoring jackets that are amplified with sensual cut-outs and structured sartorial padding and chest pads. Additionally, straight-line silhouettes and slit hems introduce fresh and sensual proportions that come alive with movement.

Rokh

The accessories’ theme of “Office Essentials” is echoed, which draws inspiration from common stationery items. In addition, the collection features an expanded range of bags, including a draped file-shopper bag, a rectangular trio-file bag with a 90s vibe, and a spacious file-box bag that strikes a balance between structure and softness.

The predominantly neutral palette, invigorated by a deep mandarin orange accent, puts the focus on artfully mixed materials and distinctive finishing touches. Raw hems, reverse tailored construction, and twisted drape on sheer mesh silk jersey add to the collection’s unique appeal.

Collaboration

Rok Hwang unveils his latest collaboration on March 6th, 2023, during Paris Fashion week, partnering with Canada Goose and multimedia artist Matt McCormick. Canada Goose brings its performance expertise to the FW23 collection, with Rok showcasing his classic yet innovative silhouettes and McCormick’s nostalgic illustrations inspired by western Americana.

This season, the luxury lifestyle brand, Canada Goose debuts the exclusive collection which launches this fall, during ROKH’s much-anticipated runway show. The 8-piece capsule includes ROKH’s signature oversized trench coat, a quintessentially cool cropped down puffer jacket both lined with McCormick’s modern charcoal drawings, a padded jacket and hoodie featuring nostalgic western Americana motifs, and a brimmed hat. Additionally, the collection includes hero knitwear such as a sweater, balaclava and scarf all featuring the Monument Valley skyline.

The Woman

In the busy city, where the lights never sleep,

A working woman sets out to achieve,

With a heart full of ambition and dreams,

Her ambition often met with raised eyebrows and surprise

But she never backs down.

She finds a sense of achievement and pride,

In the knowledge that her hard work won’t be denied.

In the chaos of the busy city,

She’s found a purpose and a sense of identity,

She knows she’ll find her way.

It’s not just the recognition and success she’s earned,

But the personal growth and lessons she’s learned,

A confident and ambitious woman, they say.

So, as she steps out of the office doors,

And looks out at the city’s busy shores,

She takes a deep breath and feels the rush,

Of the life that she’s built, and her hard-earned trust.

With a heart full of ambition and hope,

She sets out to conquer whatever scope,

Lies ahead on her journey to success,

With a spirit so strong, and a heart so blessed.

Credits

Creative Direction: Rok Hwang

Casting: Anita Bitton

Hair by Cyndia Harvey: for This Hair of Mine

Make Up: Fara Homidi

Music: Michel Gaubert

Show Production: Saendwich

Photography and Video: Sebastien / ‘Titre provisoire

Press: PR Consulting Paris

Collaboration: Canada Goose

Artist Collaboration: Matt McCormick

Shoes: Manolo Blahnik

