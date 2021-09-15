(NYFW images: Rick DiMichele, @whoisrickd)

Rockstar Original Takes on NYFW

No brand better defines streetwear fashion for men and women than Rockstar Original Denim. (Seen here worn by FWO editor-in-chief Pablo Starr.)

Founded in 2008 by Frank Mechaly and David Mathey, Rockstar’s success can be credited to the brand’s commitment to authenticity, sustainability, and quality.

Rockstar

The co-founders’ personal ethos, “Always stay true and remember your roots” serves as a guiding philosophy for the Rockstar brand as well.

Since its inception, Rockstar has remained dedicated to empowering its customers to soulfully express themselves through their personal style aesthetic by providing the ultimate must-have pieces for fashionable men and women worldwide.

Rockstar proudly hand paints and designs its premium denim and exclusive apparel in downtown Los Angeles.

Expect to see more Rockstar around the runway, and follow them on Instagram @rockstardenimusa.

