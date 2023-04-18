FWO
FWO

Rita Vinieris Rivini and Alyne Spring 2024 Collections NYFW Bridal

This season is inspired by the acceptance of imperfection and finding the beauty in simplicity by blurring the lines between traditional and contemporary.

Revisiting romantic influences, the gowns effortlessly combine evanescence and fluidity resulting in an artistic blur of sheer, diaphanous tulles and organza’s soft and light fabrications with fluid drape, mattified silks and intricate laces, lending an ethereal and dreamy quality.

RIVINI by Rita Vinieris

ALYNE by Rita Vinieris

##

Learn More

@ritavinieris
ritavinieris.com

With love,

FWO

Follow Fashion Week Online® on Instagram for exclusive content

You may also enjoy ...

Lein Returns to New York City With Fall 2023 Bridal Collection

Bridal FWO -
LEIN, the contemporary bridal label known for its unique approach to wedding dressing, will be showcasing its Fall 2023 Bridal Collection in New York...
Read more

LIM College International Student Experience and Annual LIM Fashion Show

HiTechModa FWO -
Aside from taking care of their students, LIM also makes sure to keep them engaged and have a sense of community by setting up...
Read more

Philippe Shangti, Internationally Acclaimed Contemporary Artist and Photographer, Launches in the U.S.

Art FWO -
Contemporary Artist and Photographer Philippe Shangti has launched in the United States. Phillipe is looking to make a big presence as he comes to...
Read more

Follow @FashionWeekOnline on Instagram for exclusive content.

For over a decade, Fashion Week Online® has been your one-stop fashion week resource, championing inclusion and diversity, giving a voice to emerging designers, helping fashion week outsiders become insiders, and delivering interviews with influencers, stylists, models, designers, and more.

━ join

Become a member.

━ follow us

RNWY

A RNWY Company

Runway Buy

 
© Fashion Week Online®. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.