Rianna + Nina Present Kosmima AW22 Collection

RIANNA + NINA present KOSMIMA AW22 collection presented at Paris Fashion Week,

KOSMIMA, Greek for ‘jewelry,’ is a collection influenced by the renowned history of Greek craftsmanship

Rianna + Nina

Every sophisticated look is crafted in subtle hues, allowing for a versatility and grace that makes a wearer feel good from morning through to the night.

KOSMIMA explores refined silk looks, made from the highest quality silk in Como, Italy. Distinguished men’s styles also make an appearance, possessing the same quality and style found throughout the collection.

To complement this jewelry-themed series, RIANNA + NINA are joined by one of Greece’s oldest and most acclaimed jewelers: LALAoUNIS. No story of Greek jewelry is complete without Ilias Lalaounis and his multi-generational family of jewelers — and today, the label bearing that family name has created a special collection inspired by the looks of KOSMIMA.

