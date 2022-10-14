Reem Acra Sweet Dreems Bridal Collection

Reem Acra loves catering to all brides, from all over the world.

Creating trends and mixing the unusual with the traditional to give every bride an option for her dream dress to come true. This collection is titled SWEET DREEMS.

The collection has a magical aura. The dresses have just enough of the elements of the old world mixed with modern details. Every creation is an expression of that individual bride’s dream for her big day. #ReemAcra #ReemAcraWedding

Reem Acra

Photos: by Fadi Acra, courtesy of Reem Acra

