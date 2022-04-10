Reem Acra See Now, Buy Now Collection

Love From Above

Love dusts us all, sent from above when we need it most. It calls to us and blesses us with joy. – Reem Acra

Romance and modernity are blissfully wed to create gowns of stunning beauty.

In order to address the needs of today’s brides in this new world, Reem Acra now offers gowns that are readily available for selection at all Reem Acra retail partners worldwide..



Reem Acra

“I really wanted to cater to all my brides needs,” says designer Reem Acra, “What you see today, you can try today”.

Renowned throughout the world for her breathtaking designs, the Love from Above Collection mixes drama with elegance.

Lush lace capes overlay ballgowns.

Dramatic detachable trains and sleeves transform the silhouette. A touch of feathers complete the looks .

Where the trend begins and tradition continues remains the core of Reem Acra Bridals.

Ready now to purchase now, dreams really do come true.

#ReemAcra #ReemAcraWedding

##

Learn More

@reemacra

reemacra.com

With love,

FWO