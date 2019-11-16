Rebecca Taylor Launches Holiday Cocktail Collection

Rebecca Taylor, known for signature floral prints, dimensional texture, and romantic silhouettes fused with a sophisticated edge announces a new capsule collection. The cocktail collection celebrates the brands expertise in the occasion dressing area, while infusing Taylor’s core design elements.

The 9-piece collection speaks to the brands feminine DNA through taffeta evening dresses, soft architectural ruffles, sophisticated necklines and voluminous sleeves. A modern take on 80’s and 30’s silhouettes with bias cuts and tie neck tops in an opulent jewel tone palette creates a chic update to holiday dressing; with metallic infused chiffon and rhinestone embellishments adding to the collection’s celebratory vibe.

The cocktail collection is currently available at Rebecca Taylor boutiques, RebeccaTaylor.com and select retail stores November, with price ranging from $495 to $795.

