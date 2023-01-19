RCGD Global Partners With Fashion Takes Action on an Educational Video Series to Bring Sustainable Fashion Closer to Schools

Notable guests as part of the series include Suzy Amis Cameron, Tati Gabrielle, Autumn Peltier and Nikki Reed





RCGD Global and Fashion Takes Action partner to deliver accessible digital video series to introduce sustainable fashion to educators and across communities. Designed for those from the elementary to the post-secondary level, the video series is set to launch on January 18, 2023 at fashionimpacts101.com.

RCGD Global has been pioneering in the space of sustainable design solutions since 2009 with an extensive relationship with educational institutions across the USA, Asia and Europe. Fashion Takes Action has been educating students in grades 4-12 since 2014 with its My Clothes My World program, and their series of workshops have been delivered to over 30,000 students across Canada.

RCGD Global Partners With Fashion Takes Action

Now, together, they are joining forces, offering free access to an education in the sustainability realm for teachers and students, and anyone with a curiosity about the subject.

The educational capsule consists of six short videos of five to seven minutes in length that provide an overview of the key sustainability issues in the fashion industry and how to address them. Introduction to Sustainable Fashion, Fashion’s Waste Problem, How Much Pollution are you Wearing? The Secret Lives of Clothes, How to Design Sustainably and Who is Responsible for Changing the Fashion System are the topics covered in this video series.

Samata Pattinson, CEO of RCGD Global and Kelly Drennan, Founding Executive Director of Fashion Takes Action, lead these educational videos and are joined by guest speakers in each episode, a mix of industry experts, influencers and celebrities who are on their own journey to sustainability.

“Since the beginning, our goal at RCGD Global has been to raise awareness and educate society about the impact of the fashion industry and promote more sustainable practices and consumption habits. Partnering with Fashion Takes Action and taking the knowledge we have been gathering and transmitting to other sectors of the population to schools is key as it means educating future leaders. We are very excited about this project and to see how willing our industry colleagues have been to participate in it and help shape a better future.” Samata Pattinson, CEO of RCGD Global.

“FTA has been educating youth about the impacts of fashion in Canada since 2014. The need for teachers to talk to students about the topic of sustainable fashion feels more and more necessary as social media is influencing kids to consume younger and younger,” says FTA Founder Kelly Drennan. “We are so excited to be partnering with RCGD Global on this series of free videos as we feel it is a really relevant, accessible and effective way to connect with students. There is no doubt that collaboration is necessary to accelerate change.”

Guests for the series include RCGD Global Founder Suzy Amis Cameron, actor and activist Tati Gabrielle, Eva Kruse, Group SVP of Pangaia, Remake founder Ayesha Barenblatt, Maeve Galvin the Global Policy Director at Fashion Revolution, Designer and Entrepreneur Sanah Sharma, Sustainability activist Maya Penn, designer and activist Nikki Reed and Anishinaabe Indigenous rights advocate Autumn Peltier.

Outline of the six videos, available at fashionimpacts101.com from January 18th, 2023:

Introduction to Sustainable Fashion Fashion’s Waste Problem – with Actor and Activist Tati Gabrielle. How Much Pollution are You Wearing? – with Pangaia Group SVP Eva Kruse, and Designer and Entrepreneur Sanah Sharma. The Secret Lives of Clothes – with Anishinaabe Indigenous rights advocate Autumn Peltier and Sustainability activist Maya Penn. Design For Sustainability – with RCGD Global Founder Suzy Amis Cameron, and Entrepreneur and sustainability activist Nikki Reed. Who is Responsible for Sustainable Fashion? – with Remake Founder Ayesha Barenblatt, and Global Policy Director at Fashion Revolution Maeve Galvin.

“This video series is a passion project for us at RCGD Global. Education has always been a core pillar of our work. Our organisation was founded as a fundraiser for my school MUSE CA over 10 years ago, so the relationship between education and sustainability has always been at the front of my mind. Through this series we are providing accessible education together with Fashion Takes Action. It is an exciting step for us to be taking.” Suzy Amis Cameron, Founder of RCGD Global.

RCGD Global Partners with Fashion Takes Action on a video series to bring sustainable fashion education to schools.

This series consists of six videos addressing the main issues of the fashion industry and how to address them.

The videos are led by Samata Pattison, CEO of RCGD Global and Kelly Drennan, Founding Executive Director of Fashion Takes Action, and are available at fashionimpacts101.com.

Each capsule has special guests, a mix of industry experts, and talent who are embarking on their own journey into sustainability.

About RCGD GLOBAL

RCGD Global is a women-led global change-making organisation working from ‘moment’ to movement, bringing global cultural sustainability to the forefront of conversation and action within the fashion and design world. Celebrating its 10th year of the Red Carpet Green Dress campaign initiative at the Oscars, RCGD Global was initially conceived as a design contest by Suzy Amis Cameron (actress, environmental advocate, and author) when faced with the lack of ethical fashion choices while attending global premieres of husband James Camerons’ ‘Avatar’. The organisations’ work has since developed to include collaborations with global and small independent brands, partnerships delivering sustainable design solutions such as regenerative materials, educational work with the emerging design community – including workshops, internships and work experience, and international design contest initiatives. Alongside a consultancy offering, RCGD Global’s R & D division delivers thought-leadership work for the industry, working with leading institutions such as Institute for Sustainability Leadership, University of Cambridge and University of California, Berkeley.

RCGD Global works to draw attention to the importance of more sustainable practices in the design world and to be part of bringing those solutions to a global, culturally diverse market. Leading fashion houses including Louis Vuitton, Vivienne Westwood, Armani, Elie Saab, Swarovski, Christian Siriano, Bulgari, Dunhill and Reformation have joined the campaign to create sustainable red carpet wear. Celebrities including Sophie Turner, Laura Harrier, Emma Roberts, Marlee Matlin, Danielle MacDonald, LaKeith Stanfield, Camila Alves, and Naomie Harris have joined the campaign as representatives of its Oscars red carpet green dress initiative. RCGD Global’s work has been featured in VOGUE, Vanity Fair, W Magazine, People, The Hollywood Reporter, WWD, Washington Post, Harper’s Bazaar, Refinery29, The Guardian, ELLE, LA Times, The New York Times, Business of Fashion amongst others, across over 100 countries.

Helmed by CEO, Samata Pattinson, a prior winner of the Global Design Contest in 2011 with over a decade of experience, Red Carpet Green Dress campaign unveiled its rebrand to RCGD Global in 2022, to fully encompass the multitude of spaces that the organisation exists in with a focus on four core pillars:

> Collaborating with respected and mainstream platforms to foster sustainable conversations and action

> Developing accessible sustainable design solutions which create real effective change

> Being part of creating a more socially fair, equitable and representative industry

> Helping to find language to create change

About FASHION TAKES ACTION

Fashion Takes Action (FTA) is a non-profit organization established in 2007 to advance sustainability in the entire fashion system through education, awareness, research and collaboration. Founded by Kelly Drennan out of a desire to create a more sustainable future for her two daughters, FTA has to date worked with more than 2000 industry stakeholders including Canadian brands such as Roots, Joe Fresh, Lululemon and Canada Goose, as well as global organizations such as Fashion Revolution, Fashion For Good, Remake, Oxfam, Fair Wear Foundation and Ellen MacArthur Foundation. They achieve this through industry programs such as their annual WEAR Conference, their Employee Education Workshops, and their Sustainable Fashion Toolkit.

FTA has been devoted to making fashion circular since 2017, having convened multi-stakeholder labs and workshops to address textile waste diversion, reuse and recycling. In 2021 they published Canada’s Textile Recycling Feasibility Report and are currently completing the first mechanical textile recycling pilot to create a consumer facing end product which will be sold in stores across Canada in 2023.

For consumers, FTA offers My Clothes My World, their youth education program that empowers the next generation with the necessary tools and resources to shift toward more conscious consumption.

FTA’s founder Kelly Drennan received Canada’s prestigious Clean50 award in 2017 for her work in Education & Awareness, and in 2022 was the winner of the Sustainability Award given out by the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA).

