Ray Chu Chapter IIII – Touch Me

Autumn – Winter 2022 Collection

The Autumn – Winter 2022 Collection presents 20 unique sets with a unique distinctive and contemporary aesthetic.

The Touch Me collection pays homage to sensuality with an experimental implementation.



Ray Chu

This season, RAY CHU included bold silhouettes, and introduced more subtle color palette with intricate designs exuding strong statements: Chill, Sage Green; Warm Ivory; Glossy Noir are three key colors, illustrating more of a relaxed, laidback but remaining a desire for climactic feelings through figurative visual expressions of personal desires.

The RAY CHU logo and motifs have also made their way into the collection and have been applied all over, throughout prints, embroideries, patches, cut outs, organic design lines, and the JWL lines, to link all the pieces together.

Ray Chu’s love affair with art continued in this season with an extraordinary collaboration for this season, with the artist Draw Me Denis, whose works are mostly LGBTQ+ group portraits from a personal perspective and fantasies.

His iconic, provocative yet humorous artwork “Touch Me”- from which the collection takes the name- represented with the rubber gloves holding a banana covered by liquid, and “white socks fetish”, have been included using graphics to symbolize the fetish climax.

In addition to the collection, Ray Chu has been working with Miss21’ to introduce a vegan leather shoes line, with a sense of fetish, that can also be purchased.

Being a positively conscious sustainable label, the designer collaborated with the Taiwanese LAB 808 and co-created a new vegan leather using recycled tea leaves and recycled plastics. All faux leather pieces are from this vegan fabric.

Ray Chu strongly values inclusivity, and especially this season, invited talents from different industries and gender orientation, to take part in the film.

The concept showcased has a much more relaxed pace and huge focus on movements, touches, interactions, aiming at finding center peace and emphasizing the manifesto of LOVE in all forms and fluidity: ‘We want every individual to love themselves and to love others.’

RAY CHU is a Disruptive, Sexy, A-gender RTW brand established in 2016.

Characterised by a unique combination of refined quality, innovative craftsmanship and the use of carefully placed cut-outs emboldens the brands core, genderless identity. Oversized silhouette cuts that empower confidence. Sustainable by nature, the brand works with dead stock fabric, organic cotton, vegan leather and only produces clothing to order. Contemporary designer from Taipei, Taiwan, Ray Chu transpires as the creative brainchild, which is responsible for the eponymous and edgy, ready-to-wear fashion brand he curated in 2016. Ray Chu immediately established his sartorial line following on from his Fall/Winter 2017 collection (“Gloss”) which he exhibited amid Shanghai Fashion Week after his Spring/Summer 2017 debut offering in Taipei.

In an intriguing twist to his individual aesthetic, Ray Chu reflects stimulating signs of subtle gender fluidity through the mindfully placed cut-outs amid his collections. This is artfully achieved without resulting in an overtly provocative revealing, where besides, the innovative and effortlessly cool label illustrates designs that are determined by the original blend of pure quality and pioneering craftsmanship – elements that set the upcoming designer apart from other fashion influencers in his field. Nonchalant silhouettes, along with clean cuts and a terribly cool zeitgeist, therefore, contribute to this harmonious juxtapose that ultimately characterizes Ray Chu’s unapologetically modern vision. The designer portrays a distinctive sense of aesthetic amid his artistry with careful consideration on orchestrating the originality via the most diverting inconspicuous details.

“We believe there is no gender line among clothes,” confirms Ray Chu.

##

Learn More

@raychustudios

londonfashionweek.co.uk

raychustudios.com

With love,

FWO