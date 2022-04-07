Rami Al Ali White 3 Collection

Rami Al Ali White unveils its latest collection, marking its third season of offering readyto-wear bridal and formal evening looks.

Exploring the essence of modern femininity infused with classic elements and minimalistic design, the enchanting 16-piece collection perfectly illustrates the true craftsmanship and creativity of the renowned designer.



Rami Al Ali

Embodying the house’s traditional yet contemporary appeal, the Rami Al Ali White collection artistically reimagines its infamous and renowned designs and forms a collection that is forward-thinking while prioritizing longevity throughout. An occasion that is built upon the celebration of love, Al Ali hones his technical expertise once again to design unique looks that perfectly fit and flatter for all formal bridal occasions.

A modern and youthful nature personifies the collection with delicate yet beautifully structured shapes. Feminine designs are met with prevailing forms, perfectly highlighting its stylish and sharp tailoring synonymous with the fashion house. Powerful drapery and sensual silhouettes are considered to glide against the body, adding a touch of femininity to the designs, while notable architectural and voluminous elements provide a dramatic fresh twist, effortlessly speaking to the modern Rami Al Ali bride.

The magnificent craftsmanship is naturally complemented with the use of delicate fabrics such as guipure, lace, tulle, organza, and mikado. Their inclusion perfectly fuels a fantasy that creates an aura of romanticism that can be felt throughout the collection. Lace and embroidery are coupled with ornate Swarovski crystals and beautiful mother of pearl details, echoing all the hallmarks of a signature couture design. The intricate use of soft ostrich feathers and the subtle inclusion of ruffles speaks to the intangible essence of the feminine codes of the house. Recognizing that even the smallest details can create a lasting impact, the ready-to-wear line is accompanied by an array of luxury accessories, including matching headpieces and delicate veils.

The timeless colour palette remains true to its bridal form, and echoes elegant shades of white and pearl, with thoughtful hints of champagne in between. Rami Al Ali White is designed for the modern woman who appreciates luxury and opts for designs that stand the test of time.

