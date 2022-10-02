Rami Al Ali Spring/Summer 2022-23 Ready-to-Wear

Rami Al Ali unveils his Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection, drawing inspiration from the eternal relevance of Cecil Beaton photography to paint a sophisticated picture of contemporary elegance. Paying homage to the past, whilst addressing the present, the designer explores the themes of femininity and modernity, curating a vibrant narrative though his unique 28-piece collection.

The line-up of playful yet feminine designs encapsulates a contemporary outlook of Hollywood’s iconic Golden Era in a decisive 12-color palette that ranges from deliberate and understated to vivacious and bold. Classical references of soft, feminine beauty are merged with charm, wit, presence and character, channeling the essence of the silver screen stars of the times gone by within the modernday context.

Rami Al Ali

Beautifully structured shapes in bright colors, muted tones and soft pastels artfully present a sartorial iteration of spring – a testament to Al Ali’s creative vision. Vivid nature-inspired hues of green grass, turquoise blue, rose pink, coral, lavender, cobalt blue paint a decadent scenery, bearing striking similarity to the detailed richness of a renaissance painting. Feminine designs are infused with hints of floral and unexpected color combinations to deliver a flawless new perspective that perfectly balances understated refinement with head-turning style.

Signature cuts are reimagined with new season techniques, building upon the brand’s rich history and celebrated design codes. The mood is light, bright and unapologetically sophisticated, with silhouettes that demonstrate the immaculate mastery of the Rami Al Ali atelier. Soft tulles, Satin Mikado and flowing crepes lay the foundation of the sleek collection which delivers equal doses of whimsy, romance and glamour. Delicate motifs, oversized bows and sculptural elements are masterfully woven throughout the collection to present an architecturally inspired narrative on ready-to-wear. Decadent beading, scintillating sequins and opulent ostrich feathers are effortlessly incorporated on silhouettes ranging from classic to contemporary; a testament to Al Ali’s dexterity and savoir-faire. From big voluminous skirts and mermaid cuts, to tailored jumpsuits and tubinos paired with pencil midi skirts, every look encompasses the precision and attention to detail that has become a hallmark of the acclaimed fashion house’s coveted appeal.

