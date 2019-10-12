R13 Celebrates Opening of Flagship Store with Cocktail Party + Intimate Dinner at La Mercerie

NYC-based fashion brand, R13, celebrated the opening of their first flagship store on Soho’s esteemed Howard Street with an elegant cocktail party within the space.

Guests enjoyed live music by influential DJ, Isaac Likes, while sipping on champagne and specialty R13 cocktails prepared with Jack Daniels. A glass-walled garden at the rear of the store was unveiled during the event, which as described by the brand’s designer, Chris Leba, will offer a “sweet escape in a city of madness” to their customers. Following cocktails, VIP guests were escorted down the street to La Mercerie to close out the evening with an intimate dinner.



Photos: Madison McGaw

R13’s freestanding store was designed in collaboration with architect duo, Leong Leong, over a year-long initiative. Within the 1,800 square foot space lined with brick interiors and 5 modular rack installations illuminated with LED screens, R13 aspires to take customers on a journey and create a memorable shopping experience through exposing customers to great in-store service and elevated architecture while celebrating community and collaboration.

VIP Guests Included: Nico Tortorella, Bethany C Meyers, Julia Cumming, Jon Boy, Karl Templer, Chris Leba, Chris Leong, Dominic Leong, Isaac Hindin-Miller, Sami Miro, Lainy Hedaya, The Skate Kitchen, Biggs Burke, Diya Prabhakar, Xavier Serrano, Parker Kit Hill and more.

ABOUT R13

R13 was founded in 2009 by creative director Chris Leba. Inspired while driving through Italy, touring denim manufacturers, Leba created R13 with the goal of presenting luxury basics that recalled the rebellious spirit of America’s history.

Leba draws upon his experiences in representing the classics of American fashion with unflinching honesty, the “Other America,” the always provocative underground of culture and art whose importance often goes unrecognized, but in time comes to define the zeitgeist of an era. What started as just denim, moto jackets, and t-shirts has expanded into a full and varied ready-to-wear collection, encompassing sweaters, flannels, and shoes, characterized by its uniquely flattering, progressive silhouettes and fidelity to the smallest details. Over ten years later, the brand is now available in over 280 stores internationally and online, including Barneys, Matches, Totokaelo, and Net-A-Porter.

ABOUT LEONG LEONG

Leong Leong is an internationally recognized architecture agency based in New York founded by brothers Christopher and Dominic Leong. Leong Leong works with diverse clients to build cultural resonance and advance social agendas within the built environment. As designers and thought partners, Leong Leong converges strategy, design, and material outcomes.

The studio has been the recipient of the Architectural League of New York’s Emerging Voices Award, the AIA New York New Practices Award, and has been recognized as a Design Vanguard by Architectural Record. In 2014, Leong Leong designed the U.S. Pavilion for the 14th Venice Architecture Biennale and has been exhibited in The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao and MoMA. Notable buildings include the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Anita May Rosenstein Campus in Hollywood, California and the Center for Community and Entrepreneurship in New York. Other current projects include the Eaton Workshop, a ground-up hospitality project in San Francisco, and several private residences in Los Angeles. Leong Leong has worked as creative thought partners for The Wing, Sweetgreen, Block, Everlane, and Google.

Leong Leong’s work is currently exhibited at the MAK Center for Art and Architecture in Los Angeles and the 2019 Oslo Triennale.

