Quarantine Chic with Alan King

Americans are facing a new reality. In a copy of the guidance obtained by The Washington Post, the CDC recommends “the community use of cloth masks as an additional public health measure people can take to prevent the spread of virus to those around them.”

As the trend turns to fashionable clothing that’s also protective, we remembered Alan King of AKINGSNY, whose face masks have always been a staple of his signature aesthetic.

“Masks have always been a part of my style and the brands future-wear ninja aesthetic,” said King, “and we have been stocking them since early 2019. It only made sense for us to become a key leader in helping get masks to the general public. We were giving disposable masks out with orders in the very beginning of the pandemic well before the CDC recommended the public to begin wearing them.”

We picked a few of our favorites from AKINGSNY here.

And get your $1 face mask here

A portion of the profit from orders on the website will go directly to donating supplies to local communities.

