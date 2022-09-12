Puppets And Puppets SS23 Runway Show

This season Puppets and Puppets designer, Carly Mark was inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut, the illustrations of Dante’s Inferno by Gustave Doré, and parties in New York City.

By weaving together these three themes Mark was able to tell a story about New York that is universal and also uniquely her own. Resin chocolate chip cookies, demons, bananas, and telephones are used on handbags to accent stretch lace, tropical wool, sequins, powermesh, and lamé. Mark designed this season for a sophisticated and sexy woman who isn’t afraid of a bit of dark humor. Classic court shoes made in contemporary leopard print velvet, cherry moiré, and iridescent lamé are styled with evening dresses, lingerie, classic suiting, and outerwear.

Puppets And Puppets

Accompanying the collection is a collaboration Mark did with Michael Stars, an iconic early 2000’s brand, redefined to fit within the wardrobe of the woman that loved the clothing as a teen. Recurring elements of surrealism and humor are, as always, the ethos of the brand. This season is seen through the lens of a confident and bold woman living and working in New York City.

##

Learn More

@puppetsandpuppets

puppetsandpuppets.com

With love,

FWO