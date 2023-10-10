FWO
Puma X Ottolinger: The Mostro is Back

Guided by an unblinking femininity liberated from the constraints of gender and other conventions, PUMA and Ottolinger collaborated on an exclusive capsule collection for FW23. The collection strikes a harmonious balance between deconstruction and classic silhouettes, as Ottolinger reinvents iconic PUMA styles.

The renowned Mostro Boot retains classic elements like its signature spiky sole, and is infused with chrome metallic elements and hot pops of color. The knee-high boot pairs straps with a chunky silhouette, while mid-cut sneaker enhances the shoe’s design DNA with dynamic wrap-around laces. The iconic patent leather PUMA x Ottolinger handbag makes a statement with its text-bubble shape and emphatic branding.

PUMA x Ottolinger will be available online, at selected retailers and at the Paris Pop-Up Store from September 30 & October 1, 10 am – 6 pm, 78-82 Rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris.

 
PUMA is one of the world’s leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world’s fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach/Germany.

