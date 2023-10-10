Puma X Ottolinger: The Mostro is Back

Guided by an unblinking femininity liberated from the constraints of gender and other conventions, PUMA and Ottolinger collaborated on an exclusive capsule collection for FW23. The collection strikes a harmonious balance between deconstruction and classic silhouettes, as Ottolinger reinvents iconic PUMA styles.

The renowned Mostro Boot retains classic elements like its signature spiky sole, and is infused with chrome metallic elements and hot pops of color. The knee-high boot pairs straps with a chunky silhouette, while mid-cut sneaker enhances the shoe’s design DNA with dynamic wrap-around laces. The iconic patent leather PUMA x Ottolinger handbag makes a statement with its text-bubble shape and emphatic branding.

PUMA x Ottolinger will be available online, at selected retailers and at the Paris Pop-Up Store from September 30 & October 1, 10 am – 6 pm, 78-82 Rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris.



Puma X Ottolinger

PUMA

