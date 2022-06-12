PS Privette, the Modern CEO

CEO of the independent, award-winning fashion production company, hiTechMODA, PS (Pamela) Privette, receives the Modern CEO 2022 Award.

Started in 2018 by PS Privette, hiTechMODA has reached millions of fashion enthusiasts and guided multiple designers in making their dreams a reality.

(Photo: Sebastian Wojdak @sebastianwojdakphoto, with hair and makeup by Empire Beauty Schools @empirebeautyschool)

For the past four years, PS Privette has changed the trajectory of independent designers, helping them gain recognition and elevating their brands.

hiTechMODA is widely recognized as the progressive runway that works in tandem with sponsors, designers, models, photographers, stylists, and hair and makeup artists, as well as other industry specialists. As a result, designers like Steadfast Designs by Grace Bracul, Moody & Co., Marc Defang New York, MUSA by Joy Soo, American Umma, and more have expanded their business rapidly. In addition, designers, models, photographers, stylists, and other industry specialists have successfully gained exposure, benefiting from participating in hiTechMODA’s runways, Getty Images exposure, and magazine, blog, and social media publication.

It is notable that hiTechMODA is the only fashion show produced live in New York City (NYFW September 2020) during the onset of the pandemic. Keeping the spirit of New York Fashion Week (NYFW) alive, while raising hope for the future, hiTechMODA presented celebrity designer Rian Fernandez (Philippines) at Baza Studio, New York, New York.

“There is so much talent out there that we have taken our fashion show on the road. Many people are apprehensive about NYFW; it can be overwhelming. We are on tour to let them know who hiTechMODA is and personally invite them to NYFW. We are committed to finding new talent globally,” says PS Privette. “And we can’t overstate the importance of the MODA Masterclass, where industry professionals teach models the needed skills to master the runway. NYFW is not where you start learning to model; our stage is the ‘Olympics’ – do the work before arriving. We provide the high-profile stage for you to be recognized. You do the work.”

Privette continues, “I want to thank Grace Bracul of Steadfast Creative Arts Productions for the award and for recognizing the dedication and value of hiTechMODA. Grace works very hard to advance the art of fashion in West Virginia, Kentucky, and her native homeland of the Philippines. She is passionate about working with emerging designers from the Philippines, some of whom face economic challenges in finding their market. I applaud her work.”

Steadfast Creative Arts Productions is a company focusing on developing leadership, lifestyle, fashion, and creating a community for entrepreneurs to network in the world of modern business. In addition, it recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of companies, business executives, and professionals worldwide.

Steadfast Creative Arts Productions developed The Modern CEO Award in May of 2022, awarding inaugural recipients CEOs of Getmefit, and Janeane Freeman, a music teacher who owns her school, during Steadfast Kentucky Fashion Week (another Steadfast Productions initiative) on May 29, 2022. With plans to expand the association by offering memberships to entrepreneurs and providing member companies with digital marketing and branding for expansion, the Modern CEO is an initiate to watch. Although it started in the US, Steadfast Productions offers membership and services to companies worldwide.

hiTechMODA Upcoming Show Calendar

Orlando Swim Week, July 22, 2022

hiTechMODA Orlando, July 23, 2022

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 8, September 9-11, 2022

London Fashion Week, September 17, 2022

Paris Fashion Week – September 29 – October 1, 2022

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 9, February 10 – 11, 2023

NYFW hiTechMODA Season 10, September 8-10, 2023

hitechmoda.com

