Priscavera Presents Spring/Summer 2021 Lookbook

Prisca Vera Franchetti of PRISCAVera unveils the Spring/Summer 2021 collection lookbook. Presenting a line of reworked classics and cult favorites from the brand, this collection is a declaration that the PRISCAVera cool girl is always maturing and evolving. Shot in Rome, Italy – Franchetti’s hometown – the lookbook is an homage to her creative roots as well as an exploration of the idea of the blurring lines between vacation and work in unprecedented times.

Captured amongst scenic landmarks and classic Italian interiors – in some shots leisurely and in others strewn with binders, electronics, and other office gear – the collection investigates what the designer already does well: meshing seemingly polar inspirations.



Priscavera

As the world becomes our office, what constitutes work and play begins to collapse and become one of the same – showcased in a tongue in cheek way through Franchetti’s models seemingly attempting to fill out paperwork and get on conference calls while dressed in the brand’s classic festive looks in the park, at the fountain, even at the colosseum.

Taking cues from conventional or “tacky” vacation gear, Franchetti seamlessly blends them with her easily elegant styles, such as a vintage souvenir shop style logo imprinted onto a cropped tee and pleated mini. Sunsets, a holiday essential, also came in play this season, where Franchetti takes on the perfect sunset and embeds it to her now eponymous styles – a bikini, an endrogynous straight leg denim, and a mesh ruched dress – all illustrated with mesmerizing orange, yellows, and purples. On the work versus play spectrum, Franchetti incorporates the former through new iterations of sweatshirt and t-shirt styles, not neglecting her now growing number of comfort-minded fans. With a deliberate and mindful perspective, PRISCAVera walks the newfound balance between work life and vacation days through a collection that offers a choice that doesn’t have to be just one or the other.

LOOKBOOK CREDITS:

Photo: Francesco Nazardo

Stylist: Delphine Danhier

Casting: AAMØ CASTING

Models: Steffi Cook, Roberta Di Febo, Embene Syll, Francesca Crespi

Hair: Marco Minunno

Makeup: Giulia Cigarini

Music: Lukas Heerich

Production: Hotel Production

Set Design: Dimitra Louana Marlanti

Graphic Design: Daniel Sansavini

Post Production: OfficinaOtto

Special Thanks to Maryam Nassir Zadeh, RETROSUPERFUTURE, Elio Rosato, Fulvio De Filippi, Alessandra Filieri, Matteo Cefaloni, Angelo Palma, Alessandra Gabbetta, and Fabio Negro Coussa.

ABOUT PRISCAvera

PRISCAVera is a New York City based womenswear label established by Prisca Vera Franchetti in 2015. PRISCAVera specializes in custom fabrics, prints and colors – delivering pieces that are both strikingly conceptual yet effortlessly wearable.

