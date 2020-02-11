PRISCAVera Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show

PRISCAVera presented its Fall/Winter 2020 Collection, in a runway collection at the General Society’s Library in New York City. FW20 is an homage to the variety of women that inspire the designer. It celebrates female individuality through a sober line of garments.

From suits and dresses, to unique accessories, this loose and elegant collection is about what these women need, day and night.



PRISCAVera

Photos: Mitchell Sams

This season, PRISCAVera’s trademark playfulness takes on a more subtle guise, with evening tops rather than evening gowns, single-stitch embroideries depicting moments of female intimacy, and comfortable ‘power-suits’. Ultimately the aim is to provide room for self-expression and rather than suggesting a style, the collection adapts itself to the wearer, like a versatile toolbox with a strong personality.

SHOW CREDITS

Styling: Delphine Danhier @ REP LTD

Production: Paul Bennett IV of REPLICA

Casting: Madeleine Østlie / AAMØ CASTING @ CLM

Hair: Mandee Tauber for ORIBE

Makeup: Francelle for Lovecraft Beauty

Nails: Holly Falcone for 10+ Free

Music: Lukas Heerich

Special Thanks to Nike, Selima Optique, Oribe Lovecraft Beauty, 10+ Free, Health-Ade Kombucha, Westville and Boxed Water Is Better.

ABOUT PRISCAVera

PRISCAVera is a New York City based womenswear label established by Prisca Vera Franchetti in 2015. PRISCAVera specializes in custom fabrics, prints and colors – delivering pieces that are both strikingly conceptual yet effortlessly wearable.

