“Prince Kung’s Palace Fashion Show” – Laurence Xu Paris Fashion Week

Renowned Chinese designer Laurence Xu opens the first edition of the “Sino-French Fashion and Culture Festival.”



In this golden autumn, on the evening of September 27th local time, the Prince Kung’s Palace Fashion Show hosted by the Prince Kung’s Palace Museum under China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism was staged at the China Cultural Center in Paris by the Seine River.

Closely connected with our daily life, the clothing culture is the external expression of people’s internal attitudes, and the combination of tangible material productivity and intangible artistic creativity. Driven by the times and technological progress, it keeps gaining vitality and symbolizes the pursuit of beauty and a better life by mankind. The emerging and booming industries of creativity, design and fashion have attracted wider attention internationally, which gives birth to the clothing brand of Prince Kung’s Palace.



Laurence Xu

The main building of the China Cultural Center in Paris is the Montesquieu hotel in the 19th century. In that evening, the Prince Kung’s Palace Fashion Show was staged as the opening show of the 2023 Sino-French Fashion Week at the center. The Prince Kung’s Palace series of haute couture by Laurence Xu, a world-renowned fashion designer, extract the traditional Chinese culture elements of the Prince Kung’s Palace such as ancient buildings and gardens, architectural drawings and the World First Fortune, and combine the exquisite cloud-pattern brocade with traditional Miao and Suzhou embroidery techniques plus the western-style draping. His artworks demonstrate state-of-the-art craftsmanship and showcase the Chinese traditional “fine and graceful lifestyle” to the world.

The year of 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the Prince Kung’s Palace Museum.

