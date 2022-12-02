Primark Continues Expansion in New York with Opening of Jamaica Avenue, Queens Store

Primark, the international clothing retailer, today opens its 15th store in the United States on Jamaica Avenue, Queens, New York. The store has 34,000 feet of retail selling space, bringing quality fashion at great value prices to Jamaica Avenue. Primark aims to revitalize a once-bustling shopping area of Queens and reach one of the most diverse communities in the US with essentials for the whole family as well as fashion trend pieces, homewares, and gifts – all at affordable prices customers love.

Primark is committed to serving the communities in which it operates. For Jamaica Avenue, Primark looked to its new neighbor, the Jamaica Children’s School (JCS), where approximately 80 percent of the student population are from households at or below the poverty level. Through a partnership with the Kids in Need Foundation, Primark was able to supply each JCS classroom with all the school materials needed for a full semester of active learning. Primark also provided each student with a new backpack for back-to-school and a $50 gift card to attend a private holiday shopping event ahead of the store opening.

Primark

“At Primark, one thing that is consistent across our 14 markets is our commitment to serving the communities that surround our 411 stores,” said Kevin Tulip, President of Primark US. “Whether it’s helping a parent fill out a holiday wish list at prices they can afford, or in the case of Jamaica Avenue, building a relationship with a local school, this is what Primark is all about and we look forward to serving more communities across the US as we continue on our plans to open 60 stores by the end of 2026.”

Jamaica Avenue is Primark’s fourth New York Metro store with current locations in King’s Plaza Mall, Brooklyn, Staten Island Mall, Staten Island, and the most recently opened Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City, Long Island. Primark will also open a new City Point location before Christmas. This new store, located in the recently constructed City Point complex, will have frontage onto Fulton Street, giving Primark prime access to Brooklyn’s principal retail high street as well as easy access from Manhattan.

The new store on Jamaica Avenue is one of ten new stores that Primark is set to open in the next 12 months in the US, nearly doubling its selling space in the country. This is part of its plans to grow from its current US footprint of 15 stores to 60 stores by the end of 2026.

About Primark

Primark is an international clothing retailer employing more than 65,000 colleagues across 14 countries in Europe and the US. Founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, Primark aims to provide affordable choices for everyone, from great quality everyday essentials to stand-out styles across women’s, men’s, and kid’s, as well as beauty, homeware, and accessories. With a focus on creating great retail experiences in-store, Primark continues to expand across new and existing markets with the aim of reaching 530 stores by the end of 2026, including upcoming new markets of Romania and Slovakia.

Primark is working to make more sustainable fashion affordable for everyone. Primark Cares is its commitment to doing better, every day – making more sustainable products everyone can afford, reducing its impact on the planet and improving the lives of workers. It has made a series of public commitments it plans to work towards and report on progress each year. These include making all its clothes from recycled or more sustainably sourced materials, ensuring clothing is recyclable by design, halving carbon emissions across the value chain and pursuing a living wage for workers in the supply chain.

##

Learn More

primark.com

With love,

FWO