PRADA Drops Second Timecapsule NFT After Sellout Debut

Prada announces the release of its second Timecapsule NFT Collection, which is linked to both a gender-neutral physical product and a gifted NFT. This NFT drop follows the launch of the first Timecapsule NFT Collection on June 2nd in collaboration with

artist Cassius Hirst.

The Timecapsule NFT Collection debut resulted in an immediate sell-out of the collection. The launch also coincided with the creation of the “Prada Crypted” server on Discord which gained a large following solidifying the brands commitment to building an inclusive Web3 community, but this is just the beginning of the journey.

A key design element of this latest Timecapsule shirt is that the garment is made from upcycled fabrics from the Prada archives. By turning iconic printed textiles into a unique design, these materials are given a new life, perfectly in line with the Brand’s sustainability strategy and approach to circular thinking.

This shirt, which is #31 drop in the Timecapsule Collection, is emblazoned with the calendar month of “July”. It features a black color pipeline matched with the Holliday & Brown tulip print on a cotton poplin base. It also features a ‘Jacquard Animalier’ silk brocade and lurex fabric; as well as Jacquard Thrush (flower), a silk fabric produced from an early 20th century French archive. The final details of the design include a ‘Poplin Loto’ printed fabric with deco inspiration.

The Timecapsule is a monthly online event: for 24 hours, on the first Thursday of every month, an exclusive item is made available on prada.com in very limited quantities, in selected markets. Each limited-edition Timecapsule item is associated with a unique serial number and is delivered with custom packaging. By purchasing the Timecapsule, customers will be able to redeem the related NFT which will be available, in a second phase, also for those who bought the Timecapsule dating back to the first launch in December 2019. As such, there is a synergy between the Prada Timecapsule and the scarcity and desirability of NFTs.

The NFT includes the drop serial number and the numbering of each physical item in order to have an exact correspondence. NFT owners are then offered exclusive benefits and experiences as well as access to future drops. Prada Timecapsule NFTs are issued on the Ethereum blockchain, offering a secure and user-friendly experience. The drop is facilitated by leveraging the Aura Blockchain Consortium’s NFT Solution and technology.

DETAILS:

The Prada Timecapsule drop is open to customers in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China Mainland, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong S.A.R., Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxemburg, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States for 24 hours only, starting from July 7, 2022 at 3pm CEST.

Each drop is limited to 50 items.

www.prada.com/prada-crypted

www.discord.gg/prada

About Prada

Since 1913, Prada has been synonymous with cutting-edge style. Its intellectual universe combines concept, structure and image through codes that go beyond trends. Its fashion transcends products, translating conceptuality into a universe that has become a benchmark to those who dare to challenge conventions focusing on experimentation. The Prada brand is part of Prada Group, a global leader in the luxury goods industry, which owns the Miu Miu, Church’s and Car Shoe brands as well, and produces and distributes luxury leather goods, footwear and apparel. It also operates in the food sector with Marchesi 1824, and in the eyewear and fragrance industries under licensing agreements. www.prada.com

