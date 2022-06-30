Resort 2023 pays tribute to the essence of travel.

Inspired by its warm weather roots, Poupette St Barth continues to design pieces that are meant to be worn wherever the sun shines. Fabrics this season are light and ethereal, brought to life by their always vibrant colorways and rich patterns. Maxi and minis elegantly flow in sync with the summer breeze, while off-the-shoulder silhouettes and lace trim accents add a feminine touch. A result of the local artisans’ meticulous craftsmanship, styles throughout the newest collection are handmade with care. With you, our passion takes life.



Poupette St Barth Resort 2023

