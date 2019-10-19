Pierre Mantoux Launches the First Sustainable Collection

To mark 60 years of tights it presents Warm Effect: the stockings made from coffee that preserve natural heat

Pierre Mantoux, the historic Made-in-Italy hosiery maison focuses on technology and launches Warm Effect, the first sustainable line made with thermo insulating yarn derived from coffee, which is able to capture and preserve the body’s natural heat to warm the wearer. A collection made up of tights, leggings and knee-highs, that looks towards the future to mark the 60th anniversary of tights.

The new luxury is conscious shopping and Pierre Mantoux sets out the new path for tights by designing a model that combines innovation and Italian know-how, comfort and commitment to the future. An offering that responds to the needs of the contemporary woman, exacting not just in terms of style but also value.



Pierre Mantoux

“The tights are made in partnership with the Israeli company Nilit, a leader in the high-quality clothing yarn sector, and with its Heat, a special yarn created with charcoal from coffee, whose key characteristic is that it guarantees natural insulation and maintains the body heat of the wearer, even at the coldest temperatures” commented Costanza Ferraris, product & production director.

A unique stocking – insulating, thermal, high-performing, sustainable, which maintains body heat even at the coldest temperatures – dedicated to women, conscious of the fact that real luxury is being respectful of the environment.

Indeed, Pierre Mantoux is a company at the cutting edge and – at the international LYCRA® Fiber Moves conference – it was the only Italian company awarded a prize, receiving the Creativity Innovations Award. “Fashion, tradition and innovation: these are the characteristics of our future-facing company, remaining faithful to Made in Italy, to present us to international markets in a competitive and distinctive way,” added Chiara Ferraris, export manager.

Tights continue to be the protagonists of the evolution of a family brand that is well-known on the international scene, and that still to this day, makes and produces a spectacular lifestyle only and exclusively in Italy, ranging from beachwear to pret à porter, always continuing, of course, to focus on its core business, hosiery.

Protagonist of the entire evolution of tights, after 85 years of history, Pierre Mantoux inaugurates a new phase in the hosiery segment and in 2019, the year it celebrates the 60th anniversary of tights, launches the first sustainable collection. Important stages, that have always made the maison a touchstone for international celebrities – from Lady D to Kate Middleton – and for the most important international maisons.

Pierre Mantoux is a family company that for over eighty years has been operating and acting in accordance with certain indispensable values: exclusivity, tradition, innovation and Made in Italy. Founded in the 1930s with Industria Lombarda Calze a Telaio, it made tights famous with its Velatissimo Top Stretch – the sheer stocking created and sold in 56 colour variants – that ended up, between technological innovations and creative turns, exporting its products to 50 countries (60% of revenue is produced abroad) through 250 points of sale including stores, single-brand stores (Milan, Genoa, Shenzhen, Taipei, Taichung), corners and shops-in-shops in the principal luxury department stores of the calibre of Galeries Lafayette, Harvey Nichols, Slefridges, La Rinascente, Bon Marché, Neiman Marcus, Shinsegae Isetan and Fenwick.

