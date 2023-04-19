Philippe Shangti, Internationally Acclaimed Contemporary Artist and Photographer, Launches in the U.S.

Contemporary Artist and Photographer Philippe Shangti has launched in the United States. Phillipe is looking to make a big presence as he comes to this market.

Philippe Shangti expresses his imagination through his bold and provocative art that has ultimately given birth to his futuristic and out-of-standard artistic concepts. Through his series of photographic artworks such as “Art vs Drugs,” “Luxury Overdose,” “No Prostitution Here” or “No Pollution Here,” he skillfully manages to denounce serious causes by sublimating important messages.

His art comes in a variety of photographs, artistic concepts, and limited-edition sculptures. Pieces by Philippe Shangti range in price from $10k to $40k.

Philippe Shangti

Philippe Shangti just had a sold-out show at Bel-Air Fine Art in Courchevel, France, one of the world’s most exclusive and renowned galleries in the world. Additional galleries where Philippe showcases are: Art Angels, Guy Hepner, Presta Art, Red Gallery, Soho Gallery Mallorca, Lyons Gallery, Cm Art Invest, Injoy Gallery, Daville Baillie and Barolos & Costes Gallery.

“Art is the opportunity to let your mind travel freely,” says Shangti, whose series of photographic artworks transport the viewer to a provocative and glamorous universe of his own invention.

About Philippe Shangti

Artist Philippe Shangti focuses on contemporary pieces inspired by France, where he was born in the city of Toulouse in 1983. After studies in this city, his fate moved him to Saint-Tropez at the beginning of the 2000s. Shangti’s buzz began when he started placing and exhibiting his art on the walls of trendy restaurants, hoping to catch the attention of those interested in his unique style. This initial and bold move worked, and he’s been noticed and respected since then as a creative and detailed artistic entity. Philippe Shangti’s art focuses on contemporary photographs, artistic concepts and limited edition sculptures. His work is exhibited in many countries in the best art galleries in Europe and the USA. Constantly looking for new ideas and challenges, the artist also created special works featuring sports personalities, collectors and their families. Currently, he collaborates with many luxury brands as part of the development of a range of products steeped with his art and his universe. With his experience, the artist organizes ephemeral private events on the international scene where he manages to recreate the artistic atmosphere he is immersed in, to carry the visitors away and intensely connect them to his artistic world. After living in St Tropez for more than 10 years, the artist wished to upgrade his career and decided to move his studios and all his teams to the Principality of Andorra where now he experiences a new energy.

