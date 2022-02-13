Perry Ellis America Relaunches with Fall 2022 Collection at New York Men’s Day

Inspired by American landscapes, Perry Ellis America relaunched – with Vice President of Design Thomas Harvey at the creative helm – with the Fall 2022 collection offering a modern take on classic American sportwear through the lens of the contemporary world. With authenticity at its core, the revival collection takes note from Perry Ellis America’s iconic pieces including duffle coats, updated collegiate styles and silhouettes, polo shirts and recycled cotton denim, all introducing a new take on dressing while emulating fashion and wit.

The focus for the season is around evoking quintessential American landscapes – whether that be a beach in the Northeast, the urban cityscape or out in nature – while honoring the history of the brand by bringing the idea of optimistic casual American sportswear into the future, yielding exciting and approachable clothes that fit effortlessly into the customer’s life.

Perry Ellis

The Perry Ellis America Fall 2022 collection debuted at New York Men’s Day in New York City on February 11th, 2022.

“We are excited for the relaunch of Perry Ellis America and looking forward to the future of the brand. Our goal is to stay true to our roots and keep authenticity at the core while rethinking our iconic pieces in a new and thoughtful way for the modern audience’s lifestyle,” states Harvey.

Jim Moore is serving as creative consultant for the brand’s NYMD presentation and brand campaign.

NYMD Sponsorship

PEA was also excited to come on board as the lead sponsor for NYMD. As an iconic American brand with its roots in New York, the brand is excited to partner with NYMD and play its part in the revitalization of the local economy and of the fashion industry itself.

”We are thrilled to be the lead sponsor for New York Men’s Day this year and be able to share the relaunch of Perry Ellis America. We are excited for the chance to support and spotlight a new generation of designers and honored to take part in celebrating the future of American fashion,” said Harvey.

As part of the partnership, PEA hosted a competition among the emerging designers showing alongside the brand. The winner, selected by Thomas and announced at NYMD, will be awarded the chance to design a capsule collection for the brand.

##

Learn More

perryellis.com

With love,

FWO