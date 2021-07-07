Parisian Showroom Takes the Plunge with a Private Experiential Suite at Miami Swim Week

Paris, France—My Fashion Agent founder, Mark Merklen is bringing European style stateside this summer in two Penthouse Suites in a new concept aptly named, La Plage Miami. The showroom will be conveniently located two blocks from the Miami Beach Convention Center where swim trade shows are happening.

Merklen decided to create the showroom so buyers can have a respite from the trade show booth experience and get to know his curated selection of brands in a chic, relaxed and intimate setting. Merklen is the authorized operator of France Relance Export and has developed a reputation for building European brands. Merklen said, “I created La Plage Miami Showroom to be the unmissable stop for buyers looking for high-end European brands with a ‘Mediterranean’ spirit.”

Buyers have been flocking to My Fashion Agent’s carefully curated selection of brands at Swim Week for over three years, and La Plage Miami is a natural evolution for buyers to continue to discover high-end niche European brands. The showroom has recently expanded its curation to include a size-inclusive swimwear brand based out of California. Brands that will be presenting collections at this year’s showroom include: Calarena, Beliza, Dassios, Elisa Garreau, Iguazù, Las Noches Ibiza, MacKeene, Maison Monzerian, Saltee, Sandalaki, Seass, Sophie Deschamps, Sunset Vibes Swimwear and Van Palma.

Miami Swim Week (with its 5.000 visitors from 15 different countries during its last physica event remains a sought-after destination for buyers in the cruisewear, swimwear, beach- wear, accessories and ready-to-wear segments.

