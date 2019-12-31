Paris City Fashion Week 2019 Showcased International Designers

A new fashion series held during Paris Fashion Week called “Paris City Fashion Week” debuted at the Eiffel Tower on September 27th, 2019. President Ishika Chaudhary said, “It’s a great pleasure organizing a fashion week on the top of Eiffel Tower.”

Sixteen international and French models paraded down a runway to showcase the designers’ collections, which included:

Michael Lombard

Christos Furs

Lily Marotto

JUS10H (Justin Haynes)

Willette Battle (Fit2BTied Couture)

Femata Couture

LuLu et GiGi Couture

Nadia Azumi

Camellia Couture

Natacha Van

Sofiya Mozley

Delise’Ana Custom Designs

MM Milano

Tiffany Brown Co.

Star Life Fashion Co.

Sylvie Dahi



Paris City Fashion Week 2019

According to the organizers, “Paris City Fashion Week brings together some of the world’s finest designers under one roof. It allows the designers from around the world to come and express their culture or any other cause through their collection.”

Paris City Fashion Week allows designers to express their culture or causes

Some highlights follow.

Michael Lombard

Acclaimed celebrity fashion designer Michael Lombard — the grand finale designer in Eiffel Tower show — used the highest grades of leather sourced from around the world. His “Modern Goth Collection” show vaunted neo-gothic eccentricity in bold designs in drastic angles, elaborately studded and embellished with space-age accents and accessories.

(Photographer: Michele John Dobbs / Hair: Teri Cardu for hepcatssalon / MUA: Mila Delaporte and Barbora Mlezivova / Nails: nails.by.kr / Goggles and headpieces by From The Perch Designs and Visions of Alexis / Jewelry: TigerBite Jewelry / Neck piece: Glamnoir Couture)

Sofiya Mozley

International fashion designer Sofiya Mozley previewed her collection for the first time in Paris September 2019. Sofiya’s unique collection, created in the United States, showcased a beautiful silver and gold metallic collection with pops of black and creme. Sofiya loves to play with the use of textures in her garments.

Although Sofiya Mozley typically does women’s wear, she is starting to branch out by adding menswear to the mix. She feels that men should not be left out when it comes to fashion. Her men’s look was a twist on color blocking. It was accompanied by a womenswear romper in the same textiles. She did really well expressing herself with the use of soft and hard fabric textures in her designs.

Nadia Azumi-Nadia Azumi

Nadia Azumi-Nadia Azumi is an Italian International Designer, who works and creates all her work on silk. The Eiffel Tower Collection was done with Japanese influence.

She creates her own colors and emphasized her own creations on silk of different varieties. All her silks are white and she hand-paints all the dresses, pants, ponchos, Boleros with brushes.

Not one piece is the same. She uses at least 20 varieties of silk, and many techniques that she has created on her own. Her silks are washable as well.

Sylvie Dahi

This season’s collection is about feminism, innovation, and is mostly based on practical rather than the theoretical considerations of how women should dress. This world belongs to women.

LuLu et Gigi Couture

A nine-year-old girl who had both legs amputated, walked in a show at the top of the Eiffel Tower for LuLu et GiGi Couture.

Daisy-May Demetre, from Birmingham, walked for Lulu et Gigi, whose founder, Eni Hegedus-Buiron, said she was “bringing awareness to the world.” Daisy May was covered by the world’s most prestigious media: BBC, CNN, Reuters and Buzzfeed etc.

Megan Wilde

Singer Megan Wilde made her Paris debut as a singer, model, humanitarian, and host of the spectacular Paris City Fashion Week at the Eiffel Tower on 27th September 2019. Megan is an American singer who’s powerful voice, fiery live performances, and creative compositions garnered the involvement of 6 Grammy, Oscar, and Emmy winners and nominees for her upcoming album. With comparisons being drawn from Whitney Houston, Lana Del Rey, Beyoncé, and Adele, Megan’s work in music encompasses a diverse range of subjects as she uses her music to lift up humanity.

As an advocate for victims of bullying and suicide, sex trafficking victims, and domestic violence survivors, her music has led her to meet with Congress in Washington D.C. for legislation with UNICEF, as well having the privilege of being invited as the “distinguished guest of honor” by African Royalty and UN Global Ambassadors to the UN’s headquarters for their annual Commission On The Status Of Women.

She was also recently declared ambassador of the UN’s “African Women’s Leadership Organization,” an organization that represents African female presidents, first ladies of presidents, royalty, and business moguls.

Make sure to watch Paris City Fashion Week and follow her at www.meganwildemusic.com. She was specially dressed by haute-couture designer Wafaa Lahlah, @wafaalahlahfashion.

Show Credits

Ishika Chaudhary – President and Producer

Christian Aroule – Logistics Manager

Singer – Megan Wilde

Legal Advisor – Raman Deep Devgan

Dimitri Petit Jean – Backstage Management

Melanie Sordon – Coaching

Jessica Aroule – Guest Relation

Wassim – Sound/Lighting Technician

Makeup Art Academy Paris – MAAP

Transport Parisien

HAVIC Cosmetics

Media Fashion News Live FNL (Rocco)

The next installment of Paris City Fashion Week will be March 6th, 2020, at the American Cathedral.

