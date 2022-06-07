Paraiso Miami Beach Presents A Fresh Roster Of Swim Experiences And First-time Events For Resort 2023

PARAISO Miami Beach is returning once again with in-person events, brand activations, new designers, and four jam-packed days of unparalleled programming, July 14 through 17.

PARAISO Miami Beach, the official industry platform of swim week, is thrilled to announce the return of what it is to be “the biggest swim week” to date at its renowned tent at Collins Park on Miami Beach, Esme, W South Beach, 1 Hotel Beach Club, and Soho Beach House, with satellite events throughout Miami Beach, including Plymouth Miami Beach and The Standard Spa.



Paraiso Miami Beach

The Resort 2023 season will gather mass appeal with new initiatives such as partnership between PARAISO and VOGUE MX on the exclusive launch of Espacio VOGUE Swim, a curated pop-up space open to the public focused on resort wear and swimwear collections. Karla Martinez, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Mexico and Vogue Latin America will officially open the pop up and attend the ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 14. Guests can expect to shop divine pieces by Escvdo Peru, MITA sustainable eyewear, NUA swim all while enjoying refreshing cocktails, music, and exciting pop-up salon by HydraFacial.

“Since its inception, the focus of PARAISO Miami Beach has been the growth of the swimwear, beachwear, and resort wear industry. Shaping up the platform into a lifestyle cultural sphere was organic, unexpected, and exciting to watch as it introduced brands to a new audience in genuine and unique ways while providing designers an opportunity to bring their creative visions to life. The best collaborations we see now at PARAISO seamlessly integrate partners into the event in new and innovative ways—such as designer partnerships, custom content, and on-site activations.”, said Natalija Dedic Stojanovic, Co-Founder and Creative Director of PARAISO.

Coinciding with the start of swim week, the exhibit Endless Summer by Frederic Pinet will open on Thursday, July 14 at the lounge of PARAISO Tent. “Endless Summer” features subjects submerging themselves in water – specifically swimming pools. It is a moment entirely relatable, but at the same time, Pinet’s lens captures the timelessness and stillness of these moments of escape.

On Friday morning at the Soho Beach House, we will be speaking about the creative evolution of the Miami fashion scene with MANA Fashion, the newest platform focused on empowering the fashion community, one creative visionary at the time. Panelists include: fashion designer Naeem Khan, director of Istituto Marangoni Miami Hakan Baykam, director of MANA Fashion Martu Freeman-Parker, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Mexico Karla Martinez, and more. Following the panel discussion free to public sip and shop Swim Souk will open their doors at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach featuring a selection of swimwear and wellness brands popping up Friday-Sunday in the Gardens.

This season PARAISO welcomes back Acacia, Sinesia Karol, and Beach Bunny and new names such as VDM Label, Riot Swim, Azulu, One One, Peixoto, Abyss by Abby Swim, and Icon Swim. Kittenish by country-pop music star Jessie James Decker will be debuting its first-ever swim collection and Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugmanwill introduce the rebranded MONDAY, direct-to-consumer, online swim brand they founded in 2014. Returning to PARAISO are swimwear veterans, Luli Fama, Oh Polly, and Maaji and who will present its upcoming collection for 2023 at the Plymouth Miami Beach. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit marks its return to W South Beach this year with a high-energy runway show, and series of talks, brunches, and wellness activations.

Procolombia, the Colombian government agency and PARAISO will kick off the week of events, hosting the third annual DESTINATION Colombia runway show at the PARAISO Tent at Collins Park presenting ten Colombian swimwear and resort wear brands to watch. Bahia Maria, Palmacea, Bahama Mama, Mola Mola, Alma Arena, Punta Mar, Praia, Pily Q, Mar de Lua, and Smeralda will present their Resort 2023 collections to an industry audience of press and buyers at Tent at Collins Park where attendees will be able to connect with designers one on one. DESTINATION Colombia celebrates thriving fashion, cultural community, and supports the expansion of Colombian brands in the US market.

PARAISO welcome dinner and party in collaboration with SELECT Model Management will kick off swim week events with their models, naturally, in style at the W South Beach. Bridget Halanski, CCO of SELECT included on her guest list notable guests such as Sofia Resing, Stefania Roitman, Breck Gambill, Amanda Murphy, Micah Plath and Izabel Goulart. To further the fun PARAISO partnered with ‘Floyd’ as the official After Party Host for Saturday and Sunday nights with DJ Sofia Kourtesis.

KEVIN MURPHY RETURNS AS OFFICIAL HAIR PARTNER OF PARAISO MIAMI BEACH

Global beauty brand Kevin Murphy continues its collaboration with PARAISO as the Official Hair Partner of PARAISO Miami Beach. Kevin Murphy’s state-of-the-art products will provide creative inspiration and artistic vision for more than ten PARAISO designers including.

KEVYN AUCOIN BEAUTY JOINS AS THE OFFICIAL MAKEUP PARTNER OF PARAISO MIAMI BEACH

Kevyn Aucoin Beauty is a visionary collection of cosmetics and tools that reflect artistic expertise and philosophies, which is deeply rooted in values of empowerment, originality, and inclusivity. Kevyn Aucoin made it his mission to share his techniques with anyone willing to learn them, and his brand accessible by way of innovative, easy-to-use and beautiful formulas for anyone and everyone.

FASHION MEETS PHILANTHROPY

Each year PARAISO Miami Beach supports non-profit organizations and their focused efforts to address various issues. Amid the global pandemic and recent acts of racial injustice, the organization Models of Color Matters started the conversation and an initiative to increase diversity and equity in fashion and media. The organization is focused on being a confidence booster, a safe place, a wealth of knowledge, and a connector for fashionistas of color. This July, MOCM will support reputable swimwear brand Bfyne, by Nigerian American designer Buki Ade. The creative agency Fika and Miami Design District will partner up to present Segunda Mano, the second annual runway show benefiting Lotus House Women’s Shelter to bring awareness to their mission of improving the lives of women, youth and children experiencing homelessness.

PARAISO ANNOUNCES BEAM SUNTORY AS THE OFFICIAL SPIRITS PARTNER FOR 2022

Among the top-shelf brands being poured at all of PARAISO’s official events this season are: On The Rocks, House of Suntory, and Tres Generaciones. Guests must be 21 or older to consume and as always, a reminder to please drink responsibly.

PARAISO X IMAGE SKINCARE

PARAISO’s ultimate vacation packing list for this summer includes IMAGE PREVENTION+ line by IMAGE skincare. This July, IMAGE skincare will host a gifting hub for media and VIPs at the Plymouth Miami Beach where guests will be able to enjoy mini facials, POM’s wonderful antioxidant cocktails, and take home the latest IMAGE skincare goodies to try. Don’t sweat if you are not on the list as IMAGE skincare and POM will meet you at Collins Park at their sunblock garden lounge, July 14-17.

CUPSHE, THE GO-TO FASHION BRAND FOR SOCIALLY IMMERSED GEN-Z’S & MILLENNIALS GLOBALLY, WILL BRING THEIR VERY OWN FASHION PARTY TO SWIM WEEK

The most exciting part of every swim week season is connecting the industry in one place IRL. For the first time, the mega-retailer Cupshe will celebrate summer lifestyle and an inclusive take on fashion with the fun show more reflective of the world and how people look in it.

SWIM WEEK SPEAKEASY VIP HUB

If you get the invitation for this Private Invite Only hub get ready to disconnect and relax! Guests will start the day with sunrise pilates classes, vibroacoustic electro-magnetic infrared therapy, and mini facials and cap off the day swim week style with glam bar, bubbles, and picking out favorite products to take home.

MIAMI MAKEUP ACADEMY TEAM, THE OFFICIAL MAKEUP ARTISTS OF PARAISO 2022

Miami Makeup Academy’s exceptional team of educators and graduates will join PARAISO this year to help execute makeup looks for all fashion shows using Kevyn Aucoin Beauty products.

PARAISO AND ISTITUTO MARANGONI MIAMI PARTNER FOR THE SWIM-UPCYCLE CHALLENGE

Reputable swimwear brands Bondi Born, Chromat, Beach Riot, Maaji, and Gigi C will donate deadstock fabric and mentor five student designers from Istituto Marangoni Miami who will present their looks at Paraiso Miami Beach on Friday, 7/15. The 3rd edition of the Paraiso Swim-Upcycle Challenge, created to raise awareness on fashion sustainability by upcycling deadstock fabrics from international swimwear designers — will include an exclusive partnership with Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM), one of the nation’s top fashion and design schools. The goal of the challenge is to teach students how to reduce the negative environmental impact and be encouraged to implement the process in their future work, in an industry where sustainable practices are becoming the new normal.

MBVCA X PARAISO MIAMI BEACH

Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority is the city’s primary vehicle for promoting economic growth and image locally, nationally, and internationally as a vibrant community and superb tourist destination. MBVCA strengthens the city’s competitive position through partnerships with events, festivals, programs, and innovative, high quality, activities.

About PARAISO MIAMI BEACH | In July 2018, PARAISO opened its doors in Miami Beach to unveil a brand-new experiential festival that creatively united the world’s favorite fashion, wellness, beauty, and lifestyle brands. A multi-day fashion platform centralized in Collins Park and stretching to all surrounding areas of South Beach, PARAISO champions the core values of innovation, originality, and discovery through must-see events, imaginative activations, exclusive launches, runway presentations, and collaborations in design, music, wellness, art, and social media.

##

Learn More

paraisomiamibeach.com

With love,

FWO